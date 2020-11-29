New Delhi, November 29: Since 1978, the date November 29 is observed as International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People. The date November 29 assumes as on that day in 1947 the United Nations' General Assembly adopted a resolution on the partition of Palestine into two states: one Arab (Palestine) and one Jewish (Israel). The International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People is observed to show support for Palestinian people and their rights. From Azerbaijan-Armenia to China-Taiwan, 5 Biggest Territorial Disputes Making Headlines As World Battles COVID-19.

Palestinian people, who now number more than eight million, live primarily in the Palestinian territory occupied by Israel since 1967, including East Jerusalem. The International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People provides an opportunity for the international community to focus its attention on the fact that the question of Palestine remains unresolved and that the Palestinian people have yet to attain their inalienable rights.

Significance:

A vast majority of Palestinians are deprived of the right to self-determination without external interference, the right to national independence and sovereignty, and the right to return to their homes and property, from which they have been displaced. The International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People is mainly observed to draw people's attention towards the plight of Palestinians.

2020 Observance:

This year, the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People will be observed by the UN on 1 December. A special meeting of high-level officials of member countries will be held. The meeting is convened by the Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People, a body of the UN General Assembly promoting the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination and independence.

The committee will also launch a virtual exhibit focusing on the Wall built in the occupied Palestinian territory, which has been ruled to be illegal by the International Court of Justice in its Advisory Opinion of 9 July 2004. "On this International Day of Solidarity, let us reaffirm our commitment to upholding the rights of the Palestinian people," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 29, 2020 09:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).