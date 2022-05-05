Happy International Midwives Day 2022! Nurses and midwives play an important role in providing health services to the people in need. Midwives are the important people who spend their lives caring for a mother and child and provide important health information. They also take care of the elderly and meet their needs. Midwives are often the first and only source of care. According to WHO, 9 million nurses and midwives are required for universal health coverage by 2030. Even though giving birth at home is not very common, it still happens in many places and midwives play an important role in this case. Midwives make sure that the baby is born properly in a healthy manner. International Midwives Day is celebrated in the honour of the midwives and their work. International Day of the Midwife: 4 Reasons Why India Needs More Midwives.

International Day of the Midwives Date and History

Internationally, the International Day for the Midwife is celebrated on May 5 every year since 1992. This day is celebrated to recognize the work of midwives and to raise awareness about the status of midwives for the essential care provided to mothers and their newborns.

International Midwives Day Significance

- The role of midwives is important in raising awareness and reduction of neonatal and maternal mortality rates.

- Celebrating the achievements of midwives as well as their contribution to improving neonatal, maternal, reproductive and sexual health outcomes.

- To motivate policymakers to implement change by recognizing the role of a midwife as well as lobbying for adequate midwifery resources.

This day is celebrated in nations to increase the healthcare and awareness of mothers and their newborns and to honour midwives for their great contribution. Nurses and midwives play an important role in providing health care. Every year ICM (International Federation of Midwives) raises awareness with a theme and campaign. Events are also organised around the world.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2022 09:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).