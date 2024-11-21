International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day 2024 will be marked on November 23. This annual observance is focused on helping people who have lost someone to suicide find a chance to connect, support each other and try to heal together. The observance of International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day is important for people to understand the gravity of death by suicide, help themselves heal and be more empathetic towards people in general. As we prepare to mark International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day 2024 and more. November 2024 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day 2024 Date

International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day 2024 will be celebrated on November 23. This annual commemoration is marked on the Saturday before the American Thanksgiving and is celebrated with great fervor and dedication.

International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day Significance

The observance of International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day was initiated by the United States Congress to help families and friends of those who lost their lives to suicide to grieve together and navigate their own struggles. In 1999, Senator Harry Reid introduced a resolution to the United States Senate which led to the creation of National Survivors of Suicide Day. Reid himself is a survivour of his father’s suicide and understood the need for the family to lean in on each other for support during this challenging time.

The commemoration of International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day is sponsored by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. The foundation organises various events and initiatives worldwide to help bring the families of those who have died by suicide together and give them a platform to speak about their own pains and journeys and find comfort in each other.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 21, 2024 06:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).