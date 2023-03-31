International Transgender Day of Visibility 2023 is observed on March 31. This annual observance aims to raise awareness of the various challenges that transgender people worldwide continue to face. The observance of International Transgender Day of Visibility is more important than ever as countries continue to protect and proclaim regressive laws that further burden the lives of transgender people and adds to the challenges they already face. This is why to mark International Transgender Day of Visibility 2023, many people often share International Transgender Day of Visibility Images and Wallpapers, Quotes and Sayings for International Transgender Day of Visibility 2023, Transgender Day of Visibility 2023 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures.

Trans people have multifold challenges that stand in their way. In addition to their internal struggles of understanding their identity, coming to terms with it and then coming out to the world, they are also prone to various external turmoil with statistics showing the increased chances of bullying and violence that people of the transgender community may experience. International Transgender Day of Visibility aims to offer people a chance to counter all these challenges and the very real hate that exists for the community by initiating dialogue and educating the misinformed about what the life of transgender people actually looks like.

As we prepare to celebrate International Transgender Day of Visibility 2023, here are some messages and quotes that you can share online with your family and friends.

Today is International Transgender Day of Visibility. Being your true self takes courage and today we celebrate your strength. We will continue to advocate for trans and gender diverse rights, and for a world where everyone can live without fear, discrimination or violence. pic.twitter.com/ZeDTsjc6ZZ — Senator Penny Wong (@SenatorWong) March 31, 2023

March 31st is International Transgender Day of Visibility - a day to celebrate the lives, vibrance, resilience, and contributions of 2Spirit, trans, and non-binary people. #TDOV23 #TDOV pic.twitter.com/9tlGHq1med — O'Leary (@talk2oleary) March 31, 2023

Happy International Transgender Day of Visibility ❤️ I love you all so much and you are so valid 🏳️‍⚧️ pic.twitter.com/SwfctSY9Xn — Eloise ⚔️ (@tvnerd03) March 31, 2023

Happy International Transgender Day of Visibility! Image credit: CNN pic.twitter.com/cuJLaKG4dI — Nur Mohammad Manik (@NurMohammadMan5) March 31, 2023

Happy international transgender day of visibility! ❤️ In a world that's becoming increasingly hostile towards transgender people, it's important to me that my community on Twitch is a space where they are welcomed and loved 🏳️‍⚧️ pic.twitter.com/6RgGHMNSzc — SlinkyxBug (@slinkyxbug) March 31, 2023

The celebration of International Transgender Day of Visibility was founded by transgender activist Rachel Crandall of Michigan in 2009. The motivation behind this observance was that there is only one widely acknowledged observance that raises awareness of the lives of transgenders - The Transgender Day of Remembrance - which is focused on remembering those who were murdered and were victims of various hate crimes and riots. However, International Transgender Day of Visibility aims to give people of the transgender community a chance to celebrate their identity and unabashedly be themselves.

