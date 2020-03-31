International Transgender Day of Visibility 2020 Date: Know History and Significance of This Day Honouring the Transexual

Representational Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

Gender - it has transformed from being a binary into a spectrum, and as we strive to make this new norm the normal, it is essential to celebrate the different genders and their struggles in reaching this goal. And Transgender people have been one of the most heavily abused, oppressed and mistreated parts of this community. This is the reason that March 31 is celebrated as the International Transgender Day of Visibility. On this day, activists open conversations on the need to end discrimination against the transgender community and highlight the significant contributions that they have made to our society. It is an extremely significant day for transgender people across the world to celebrate their identity and is heavily publicised by activists worldwide. Riley Knoxx ‘Beyoncé Lookalike,’ Becomes First Openly Transgender Woman to Perform During NBA Halftime Show.

When is International Transgender Day of Visibility?

As mentioned, International Transgender Day of Visibility is observed on March 31 every year. This commemoration was started by US-based transgender activist Rachel Crandall of Michigan. The first International Transgender Day of Visibility was celebrated on March 31, 2009, and it has since spread to various parts of the world.

Why is International Transgender Day of Visibility Celebrated?

International Transgender Day of Visibility marks a day to celebrate the accomplishments of transgender people across the world. While they form a crucial part of the LGBTQAI community, the recognition that they received was negligible. The only day commemorated for the Transgender community was the Transgender Day of Remembrance, which is observed on November 20. This is a day of mourning for all the transgender people who were killed because of transphobia and lack of awareness on the subject.

International Transgender Day of Visibility is considered to be a day to lift trans people and showcase their achievements and contributions to society. It is a day to open conversations and educate people on how being trans is a normal way of life and needs to be accepted and celebrated instead of being oppressed and discriminated against. This International Transgender Day of Visibility we hope that you spread this message of equality and educate people on the great achievements of trans people across the world.