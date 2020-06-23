International Widows’ Day 2020: There a million number of widows across the globe who live in poverty, and without any substantial support. Widows, and people dependent on them, face a lot of injustice, extreme poverty, among other societal issues in their lives irrespective of their geographies. To address such concerns and more, the International Widows’ Day is widely observed around the world every year. There’s a lot to know when it comes to this global event. If you are searching for details about International Widows’ Day 2020 – its date, history, significance and more, then you have arrived at the perfect destination. Celebrating Social Freedom of Women Against Dogmas By Filling Colours of Awareness.

When will be International Widows’ Day 2020 celebrated?

Like every year, the occasion of International Widows’ Day 2020 will be celebrated on June 23, which will fall on Tuesday this time around.

What is the history of International Widows’ Day?

The first observance of International Widows’ Day took place in 2005, which was observed under the leadership of Lord Loomba, and the President of The Loomba Foundation, Cherie Blair. In June 2010, the foundation presented its study and findings on widows to the United Nations (UN) Secretary Ban Ki-Moon. In the same year in December, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution, formally adopting June 23 as the International Widows’ Day, after a proposal of Gabon’s President Ali Bongo Ondimba.

What is the importance of International Widows’ Day?

A lot of women are left behind by the untimely, and/or early death of their husbands/partners. They have very little to nothing to survive on their own. Given how their socio-economic conditions are, it is very important to look after them. Not only are they deprived of means of survival, but they are also not given inheritance rights and equal fundamental rights.

It may seem like it’s a minuscule problem among other problems. However, the data on the UN’s official site says, there are over 258 million widows around the world. If we count the number of dependants on them, the figure increases manifolds. Children, elders, etc. are forced into hazardous nature of work, which endangers their lives.

Hence, the observance of International Widows’ Day comes as a stern reminder to the well-off people of this society, where they should look for those, who were left behind by unfortunate fate. It tells us how much we can do in making a difference in someone’s life. The day aims to motivate and encourage people in making the widows feel safe and secure in their own worlds.

The event of International Widows’ Day can be summed up perfectly in the words of UN Secretary António Guterres, who says, “This year’s International Widows Day takes place as the number of deaths from COVID-19 continues to rise in many places, especially for men. This an opportune moment to focus on an all-too-often forgotten dimension of the crisis — the lives and futures of the widows left behind.” As June 23 nears, we at LatestLY wish that you will contribute your bit to this societal cause, and make this world a better place for the widows and their dependents. Have a blissful International Widows’ Day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 23, 2020 11:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).