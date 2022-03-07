International Women's Day 2022 will be celebrated on March 8. This annual commemoration marks the cultural, political, and socioeconomic achievements of women. International Women's Day is a crucial celebration and helps forward the fight for equality. People often take this opportunity to share Happy International Women's Day greetings, International Women's Day 2022 wishes and messages, Women's Day 2022 WhatsApp Stickers, and Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends to initiate these conversations. International Women's Day 2022 Celebration Ideas: From Making Bingo Card To Hosting A Movie Screening, Fun Ways To Celebrate Day Appreciating Women.

International Women's Day celebration finds its origins as early as 1909, when the Socialist Party of America organised a Women’s Day celebration on February 28. This led to the announcement of an annual observance of Women’s Day at the 1910 International Socialist Women’s Conference by the German delegates. However, no date was set for this observance. The following year saw the first demonstrations and commemorations of International Women's Day across Europe. After women gained suffrage in Soviet Russia in 1917 (the beginning of the February Revolution), IWD was made a national holiday on March 8. International Women's Day 2022 Special: From Blackpink To Mamamoo, Five K-Pop All-Girl Bands Who Used Music As Empowerment (Watch Videos).

The celebration of International Women’s Day, today, serves as a reminder of the journey that women have been through to reach where they are today and also helps them to raise awareness about the changes that still need to be made. As we prepare to celebrate International Women’s Day 2022, here are some Happy International Women's Day greetings, International Women's Day 2022 wishes and messages, Women's Day 2022 WhatsApp Stickers, and Facebook Status Pictures that you can share online. International Women’s Day 2022 Foods: From Beans to Avocado, Superfoods Women Must Include in Their Daily Life.

International Women's Day 2022 Quotes

International Women's Day 2022 Messages (File Image)

International Women's Day Quote Reads: Thank You for Being There and Changing My Life With Your Existence for Good. Happy Women’s Day, My Perfect Lady. I Love You So Much.

Special HD Wallpapers For International Women's Day 2022

International Women's Day 2022 Quotes (File Image)

HD Image For IWD 2022 Reads: Every Life Begins With a Woman. Respect and Encourage Every Woman for What She Is. Woman, You Are Always Loved and Appreciated. Happy Women’s Day!

Happy International Women's Day 2022 Messages For Mothers

International Women's Day 2022 SMS (File Image)

IWD Wallpaper Reads: Happy Women’s Day to My Super Mom! A Lifetime Isn’t Enough To Thank You for What You’ve Done for Us.

International Women's Day 2022 Sayings For Daughters

International Women's Day 2022 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp SMS Reads: Wishing My Daughter a Happy Women’s Day. I Feel Blessed To Have You in My Life.

Best Wishes For International Women's Day 2022

International Women's Day 2022 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp SMS For IWD Reads: You’re Wonderful, Outstanding, Marvellous, Adorable, and Nice; You’re a Woman. Happy Women’s Day.

International Women’s Day 2022 Wishes: Messages, Powerful Quotes & HD Images for the Special Day

International Women’s Day celebrations often witness various conferences and discussions that encourage women to speak about their struggles, what they need, and the gap that currently faces in their fight for equality. Many organisations also take this opportunity to facilitate and celebrate young women. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy International Women’s Day 2022!

