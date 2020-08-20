Islamic New Year begins on the first day of Muharram which comes after the month of Dhu al-Hijjah as per the Islamic calendar. Islamic New Year 2020 will fall on August 21 or August 22 depending upon the moon sighting. Islamic New Year is also known as Hijri New Year or Arabic New Year. Islamic New Year 2020 will mark the beginning of 1442 AH or Hijri year. In Islam, the new day begins after Namaz-e-Maghrib, so the first day of Muharram will begin either on the evening of August 20 or 21. In the month of Muharram, especially first 10 days Muslims refrain from doing any social function like engagement, wedding to name a few as Ḥusayn ibn ʿAlī (Imam Hussain Alayhi s-salām), grandson of Prophet Muhammad sacrificed his life in the Battle of Karbala during this month. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for Muharram quotes, wallpapers, HD images, WhatsApp stickers, GIF and SMS to mark the commencement of Islamic New Year 2020. Islamic New Year Images & Hijri 1442 Year HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Muharram 2020 Messages, WhatsApp Status, SMS and Quotes to Send on Muslim Observance.

Islamic New Year or Muharram is the second-most sacred month for Muslim after Ramzan. Muslims mourn the death of Imam Hussain (AS) who sacrificed his life in the Battle of Karbala which was fought in Karbala, Iraq against Yazid I. Ḥusayn ibn ʿAlī died on 10th day of Muharram which was dated as 61 AH as per Islamic calendar. The 10th day of Muharram is known as Ashura. On this day, Muslims fast and mourn the death of Imam Hussain, therefore never wish any Muslim 'Happy Ashura.'

This year India is hit by coronavirus pandemic, therefore, Muslims will not be able to do offer any prayers at Masjid or Imambara, as all religious places are shut to avoid the spread of COVID-19 germs. However, you can send out Islamic New Year and motivational Muharram quotes to your relatives by doing free download of Islamic New Year 2020 wallpapers, and stickers from below.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Blessed Muharram Greetings 1442 to You. May the New Year Furnish You With Deeper Faith.

WhatsApp Message Reads: As the Hijri New Year Begins, Let Us Pray That It Will Be a Year Full of Peace, Happiness and Many New Friends. May Allah Bless You Throughout the New Year.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Have a Blessed Muharram May Peace and Blessings of Almighty Allah Be With You This Year and Always.

WhatsApp Message Reads: You Alone We Worship, and You Alone We Ask for Help, for Each and Everything. May Your Faith in Him Always Bring You Peace and Prosperity. Happy New Hijri Year!

WhatsApp Message Reads: As the Hijri New Year Begins, Let Us Pray That It Will Be a Year Full of Peace, Happiness and Many New Friends. May Allah Bless You Throughout the New Year.

Get creative this Muharram, by sending out interesting WhatsApp stickers to your relatives which you can download from here. We wish all Muslims a very Happy Islamic New Year 2020.

