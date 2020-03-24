It’s International Day for the Right to the Truth Concerning Gross Human Rights Violations and for the Dignity of Victims 2020, Here Is Everything You Should Know

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

The human race, as a whole, has a lot to learn. This becomes especially true when you talk about the importance and prominence of subjects like upholding humanity and remember the right to truth, and maintaining the dignity of victims. Keeping these pointers in mind, the UN observed March 24 as International Day for the Right to the Truth concerning Gross Human Rights Violations and for the Dignity of Victims. This day marks an essential reminder to all of us to respect and humanise victims and shy away from making them mere topics of our interest and treat them like some innate object. International Day for the Right to the Truth concerning Gross Human Rights Violations and for the Dignity of Victims 2020 will be celebrated by the UN representatives who are striving to bring forth this message. Here is everything you should know about this day. What Are Human Rights? Are They Universal and Inalienable?

When is International Day for the Right to the Truth concerning Gross Human Rights Violations and for the Dignity of Victims celebrated?

International Day for the Right to the Truth concerning Gross Human Rights Violations and for the Dignity of Victims is observed on March 24 every year. This day marks the death anniversary of human rights crusader Archbishop Oscar Arnulfo Romero, of El Salvador, who was assassinated on March 24, 1980. World TB Day 2020 Date and Theme: Significance of the Day to Raise Awareness About the Global Epidemic of Tuberculosis.

Why is International Day for the Right to the Truth concerning Gross Human Rights Violations and for the Dignity of Victims celebrated?

International Day for the Right to the Truth concerning Gross Human Rights Violations and for the Dignity of Victims is an important day that reminds us to honour the memory of the thousands of victims of gross human rights violation and to respect and regard their privacy. It is of utmost importance to provide all victims with an opportunity and right to truth and hear their stories. This day serves as a reminder for all of us and drives home this message.

International Day for the Right to the Truth concerning Gross Human Rights Violations and for the Dignity of Victims was once recommended by the United Nations in 2010, and the first commemoration was then observed on March 24, 2011. This day also pays tribute to all the human rights activists and volunteers who strive to protect and safeguard human rights for all. Here’s wishing each and every one of you a Happy International Day for the Right to the Truth concerning Gross Human Rights Violations and for the Dignity of Victims.