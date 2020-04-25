It’s National Telephone Day 2020 Today: Know the History and Significance to Honour Alexander Graham Bell Whose Invention Made Communication Easy

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pexels)

National Telephone Day 2020: Gone are the good old days of the telephones, where picking up a receiver and dialling a number was a regular norm. It has been over a century and a half when the first telephone call was made in world history, and look where has the advancement in technology brought us! From telephones to smartphones, the world has changed manifolds, and so has the way of communication. To honour the people who were behind this invention, especially Alexander Graham Bell, the event of National Telephone Day is celebrated in many countries. If you are looking for more details on National Telephone Day 2020, its date, significance, etc. then you have arrived at the right place. Jacinda Ardern, Tsai Ing-Wen And More, Powerful Women leaders of the world.

National Telephone Day 2020 Date

The National Telephone Day is celebrated every year on April 25, which will fall on Saturday this time around. The event of National Telephone Day is majorly celebrated in the United States; however, a lot of other countries observe it too.

National Telephone Day: History and Significance

Imagine the times when there were no smartphones, mobiles, or even telephones! People used to communicate through the classical way of communication, i.e. writing letter. However, everything changed on March 7, 19876, when the 29-year-old Alexander Graham Bell was granted a patent for his revolutionary invention, i.e. the telephone.

Improving on the telegraph device that existed in the 19th century, Graham Bell wanted to go a step ahead and created ‘harmonic telegraph’ eventually. It was meant to allow people to speak to each other from a distance. Bell, with the help of Thomas A Watson, developed a prototype.

In his first attempt, the sound waves were able to cause an electric current, which caused the soft iron plate (called the diaphragm) to vibrate. The same technique was used in the second instrument, i.e. receiver. It was intended to hear the original sound of what was said from the first device. 3 days later, the world witnessed the first telephone call, where the lines, “Mr Watson, come here; I need you,” were said by Graham Bell to his assistant.

A lot has changed since then. From telephones to pagers, to mobiles, satellite phones, smartphones and to what not now. The way of communication in the 21st century is entirely different and so much revolutionised that no one in the previous centuries would have thought about it back then.

National Telephone Day aims to spread awareness about the events and inventions that went behind in the making of the world’s first telephone. The National Telephone Day commemorates the efforts of the brilliant minds of the 19th century that made communication easy, and more than that, possible.

We at LatestLY, wish you all a very ‘Happy National Telephone Day 2020’. With Coronavirus lockdown in place, you can celebrate the occasion by calling your friends, family, relatives, colleagues, etc.National Telephone Day.