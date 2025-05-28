One of the most popular festivals among the Bengalis, Jamai Sasthi, is here. The day celebrates the bond between the son-in-law and his in-laws. ‘Jamai’ means son-in-law and ‘Sasthi’ stands for the sixth. Hence, it is celebrated on the sixth day of Shukla paksha of the Jyestha month of the traditional Hindu festival. On this day, Sasthi Devi is worshipped, and after the puja, rituals are performed dedicated to the sons-in-law before indulging in a delicious spread of traditional food items. So, when is Jamai Sasthi 2025? In this article, let us understand the Jamai Sasthi 2025 date, auspicious rituals, puja vidhi and the significance of celebrating the bond shared between the sons-in-law and their in-laws.

Jamai Sasthi 2025 Date

Jamai Sasthi is celebrated on the sixth day of Shukla paksha of the month of Jyestha. Jamai Sasthi 2025 falls on June 1.

Jamai Sasthi Legend

Jamai Sasthi is a significant festival for Bengalis. Different legends are associated with the festival. However, a greedy wife’s mythology is most commonly known and dictated during the Sasthi puja. As per the legend, the greedy wife always steals food and continues to blame it on the cat—the vehicle of Goddess Shashthi. When the Goddess came to know about her false allegation, she took the wife’s child, leaving her grief-stricken. Later, when Goddess Shashthi approached the wife in the form of an old woman and reminded her of her fault, she realised her mistake and apologised, and she got her child back. However, she was barred from entering her parents’ house. On Sasthi puja day, the wife’s parents invited her and her husband, marking the beginning of Jamai Sasthi.

Jamai Sasthi Rituals, Puja Vidhi and Significance

Jamai Sasthi is considered extremely auspicious. Goddess Sasthi is worshipped by the mother-in-law with utmost dedication and rituals are followed once the son-in-law and the daughter visit home. The water used to worship Sasthi Devi is sprinkled on the son-in-law. A tilak of curd is applied on the son-in-law, and a yellow thread is tied, further wishing for the wellbeing of the son-in-law. New clothes are also given as presents and special vegetarian and non-vegetarian food items are prepared for the entire family to enjoy.

Jamai Sasthi is a festival deeply rooted in Bengali culture. The special occasion is dedicated to the cherished relationship between sons-in-law and their mothers-in-law. The festival further holds great significance as it symbolises the bond and harmony with the family. A delightful spread of traditional Bengali dishes prepared for the son-in-law is a gesture of love and affection, reflecting the rich culinary heritage.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 28, 2025 11:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).