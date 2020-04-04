Kamada Ekadashi 2020 Date (Tithi): Know The Significance, Puja Vidhi And Traditions Related to Hindu Observance in Honour of Lord Vishnu

Kamada Ekadashi (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Happy Kamada Ekadashi 2020: The occasion of Kamada Ekadashi is observed in honour of Sri Krishna – an incarnation of Lord Vishnu. It is the first Ekadashi in the New Year as per Hindu Samvat calendar. As it is celebrated during Navratri celebrations in the month of Chaitra, it is also called as Chaitra Shukla Ekadashi. People celebrate the festive day with grandeur festivities. If you are searching for more information on Kamada Ekadashi 2020, its date, shubh puja timings, and significance, then you have come to the right place, as we have covered it all for you below.

When will Kamada Ekadashi 2020 be celebrated?

The occasion of Kamada Ekadashi falls on the 11th day of the Shukla Paksha during the month of Chaitra, as per Hindu calendar. It usually falls in March or April as per the Gregorian calendar. Nonetheless, Kamada Ekadashi 2020 will be celebrated on April 4, which will fall on Saturday this time around.

What is the timing of Kamada Ekadashi 2020?

Kamada Ekadashi 2020 Date: April 4, i.e. Saturday

April 4, i.e. Saturday Kamada Ekadashi 2020 Tithi Begins – 12:58 AM on April 04, i.e. Saturday

12:58 AM on April 04, i.e. Saturday Kamada Ekadashi 2020 Tithi Ends – 10:30 PM on Apr 04, i.e. Saturday

What is the significance of Kamada Ekadashi?

It is the first of all the Ekadashis and hence holds special importance amongst all. It is said that Devotees who observe this auspicious day are blessed by Lord Sri Krishna immensely. People begin their day with an early bath, probably at the time of sunrise. Devotees observe a strict fast on this day, while some observe partial fast as well. It is also believed that people who are not observing fast should not eat rice, moong dal, wheat, and barley on this day. It is advised to have ‘saatvik’ and vegetarian food on Kamada Ekadashi.

Vedic mantras are chanted, special prayers are offered to Lord Krishna. The word ‘Kamada’ signifies ‘fulfilment of desires’. It is believed that people who observe Kamada Ekadashi, all their worldly desires are fulfilled. Also, it protects all the devotees and their families from any curse inflicted on them.

Childless couples who observe Kamada Ekadashi with full dedication are blessed with children as well. Also, it has the power to be liberated of from the circle of life and death, and reach the holy abode of Lord Vishnu, i.e. ‘Vaikunth’. As April 4 nears, we at LatestLY, wish you all a very 'Happy Kamada Ekadashi 2020’ and hope you observe the holy rituals with zeal and full dedication.