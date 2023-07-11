Kamika Ekadashi 2023 will be marked on July 13. One of the key Ekadashi observances, Kamika Ekadashi is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and is celebrated on the Krishna Paksha Ekadashi in the auspicious month of Shravan. It is the first Ekadashi that is observed in Chaturmas - the time when Lord Vishnu is believed to be in a trance state. People observe the stringent Kamika Ekadashi Vrat on this day which is believed to help them attain Moksha. As we prepare to celebrate Kamika Ekadashi 2023, here is everything you need to know about Kamika Ekadashi 2023, how to celebrate this observance and the Significance of Kamika Ekadashi Vrat. Ekadashi 2023 List: Dates, Parana Timing, Significance and Vrat Rituals for All Fasting Days in The Year.

Kamika Ekadashi 2023 Date

As mentioned before, Kamika Ekadashi will be observed on July 13 this year. Kamika Ekadashi is observed on the eleventh day in the Krishna Paksha or Dark phase of the Hindu month of Shravan. The month of Shravan is dedicated to Lord Shiva. The Kamika Ekadashi 2023 Tithi Begins at 05:59 pm on Jul 12, 2023, and will go on till 06:24 pm on Jul 13, 2023. People observing the Kamika Ekadashi 2023 Vrat will break their fast during Prana Time on the next day.

Kamika Ekadashi 2023 Time

Parana time for Kamika Ekadashi 2023 - 05:32 am to 08:18 am, July 14.

Kamika Ekadashi Significance

This observance is believed to be one of the most important Ekadashi Tithis. There are two Ekadashi Tithis each month. Dedicated to Lord Vishnu, people believe that observing the stringent Ekadashi Tithi helps them atone for their sins and step closer to their journey of attaining Moksha. On the occasion of Kamika Ekadashi 2023, people are sure to observe the Kamika Ekadashi Vrat, where they abstain from eating anything or even drinking water. Shravan Month Festivals 2023 List: From Hariyali Teej to Janmashtami to Shravani Mela, Check Hindu Festivals Celebrated During Sawan Maas

Kamika Ekadashi Vrat Katha

Kamika Ekadashi is also the first Ekadashi observance in the month of Shravan and the duration of Chaturmas. Chaturmas is the time when Lord Vishnu is believed to be sleeping on his bed made with snakes and in a state of deep trance. We hope that Kamika Ekadashi 2023 fills your life with the love and light you deserve. Happy Kamika Ekadashi 2023.

