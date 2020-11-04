Karwa Chauth is a festival celebrated with grand festivities in the Northern States of India. Hindu women pray and fast for the health and well-being of their husbands on this day. They begin their fast an early morning meal called Sargi. After that, they fast the whole day and in the evening wait for moonrise to perform a puja for their husband. Spotting of the moon is extremely important as it is considered auspicious. So, we bring to you the moonrise timings or Chandra Darshan Samay along with shubh muhurat to perform the Karva Chauth puja at the right time. Stay tuned with Karwa Chauth 2020 moonrise time live blog for countries like Australia and New Zealand. Stay tuned with this live blog to be updated on Chandra Darshan timings and Karva Chauth Vrat Puja shubh muhurat to break the fast. In Australia, moonrise is tentatively expected to be at 10:45 PM on Karwa Chauth, which is on September 4. In New Zealand, moonrise is expected to be at 11:16 PM on Wednesday. Karwa Chauth 2020 Moonrise Time in Mumbai, Delhi & Other Indian Cities: Know Chand Darshan and Puja Muhurat Time for Karva Chauth Vrat Arti to Break The Fast.

Karwa Chauth falls on the Chaturthi of the Krishna Paksha of the Hindu month of Karthik. Karva Chauth 2020 falls on November 4. Women wake up early in the morning, take bath and eat Sargi before beginning their fast. The festival is celebrated by following varying customs and traditions in different parts of the country. Stay tuned with this live video for Chandra Darshan timings and Karva Chauth Vrat Puja shubh muhurat. Karwa Chauth 2020 Early Morning Greetings, WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, Quotes And Messages to Share on Karva Chauth.

Karwa Chauth falls on the Chaturthi of the Krishna Paksha of the Hindu month of Karthik. People wish each other on the occasion by sending Happy Karwa Chauth messages and greetings. Married couples share romantic messages and wishes for the occasion. We wish everyone celebrating a very Happy Karwa Chauth!

