Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 will be celebrated from August 31. This annual Hindu festival is considered to be extremely important, especially in Maharashtra and South India. In Maharashtra, Ganesh Chaturthi is considered to be a community celebration since the 1920s. One pandal or organisation that is known to bring everyone together time and again is Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai. Since its first Ganesh Sthapna in 1934, Lalbaugcha Raja has been an integral part of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Maharashtra, with people from across the country travelling to Mumbai during the 10-day Ganesh Festival for Ganpati Darshan. Over the past 88 years, Lalbaugcha Raja has been one of the most widely anticipated Sarvajanik Ganesh Mahotsav. And as we eagerly wait for Lalbaugcha Raja 2022, here is a list of things to know about Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal. How To Reach Mumbai’s Famous Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal by Train or Road? Here’s a Quick Guide for Mukh Darshan This Year.

The celebration at Lalbaugcha Raja has been a grand affair year after year, and the pandal is often decorated with a dedicated theme. The theme for Lalbaigcha Raja 2022 has been revealed to be inspired by Ram Mandir, with a special Ram Temple being raised for the celebration, according to news reports.

Moreover, Lalbaugcha Raja 2022 will finally be open to all devotees, after a rather mellow celebration over the past years, owing to the pandemic. Over the past two years, the visits to Lalbaughcha Raja have been restricted with devotees being directed to online darshan options to battle the pandemic.

Things To Know Ahead of Lalbaugcha Raja 2022 Darshan

Every year, visiting Lalbaughcha Raja is believed to bring with it a lot of good looks and prosperity to one and all. In fact, many people have made prayers and resolutions to visit Lalbaugcha Raja every year, to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha. In addition to this, the idols of Lalbaughcha Raja also serve as a strong source of inspiration for the idols in the coming year, for Ganeshotsav. Lalbagcha Raja is often revered as “Nacasacha Ganapati”, which means the one who fulfils all wishes. And every year, over one million devotees visit Lalbaugcha Raja. Formerly known as 'Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, Lalbaug', Lalbaugcha Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal was founded in 1934 at Lalbaug Market by fishermen of the Koli community. The history of Lalbaugcha Raja is very well known in Mumbai. The Ganpati Mandal was founded to ensure the construction of the permanent marketplace in Lalbaug, after the demolition of the market in Peru Chawl in 1932. The idol of Lalbaugcha Raja has been protected by the Kambli family after Ratnakar Kambli, a sculptor of idols, protected the Lalbaugcha Raja in 1935. A few days before the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, a Mukh Darshan ceremony is also organised by the Mandal. The average time for Lalbaughcha Raja Darshan has been known to go as long as 35-40 hours. This is the reason that many choose to go for the Mukh Darshan from a distance.

We hope that the darshan of Lalbaugcha Raja 2022 fills your life with all happiness, good luck and prosperity. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2022!

