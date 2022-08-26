Ganesh Chaturthi's 2022 preparations in Maharashtra and across the country are at their peak. From cooking scrumptious sweetmeats for bhog to cleaning and decorating homes and public pandals to greet the God of Wisdom, the post-pandemic Ganesh Utsav celebration will be memorable! As per the traditional Hindu Calendar, Vinayaka Chaturthi will be celebrated on August 31 this year. The 10-day festivities commemorate the arrival of Lord Ganesha from Kailash Parvat with Goddess Parvati. People in Maharasthra have been following the pandal system for many years, attracting thousands of devotees and tourists from across the world. One of the most revered stages is the Lalbaugcha Raja, the King of Lalbaug, a public Ganpati idol kept at a locality in Mumbai's Lalbaug during the festival every year under different themes.

All About Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal

Founded in 1934 at Lalbaug Market by fishermen of the Koli community, the Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, Lalbaug gives darshan to devotees for 11 days until the visarjan of the idol on the day of Anant Chaturdashi in the Arabian sea at Girgaon Chowpatty. The devotion towards Lord Vighnaharta draws lakhs of folks to the Mandal. After two years of the pandemic, this year, finally, the devotees will get a chance to witness the grand Ganesh Utsav celebration. Moreover, the Sarvajanik Pandal is known to highlight and work for social causes to uplift society. The Mandal has contributed to plenty of social welfare work and has opened a dialysis centre at a nominal cost, Lokmanya Tilak Computer Training Institute, a free yoga centre, Lalbaugcha Raja Prabodhini, Swatantryaveer Savarkar library, study room facility, competitive exam counselling centre and guidance classes, book banks and workshops for civil service aspirants. Vinayaka Chaturthi 2022 Dates: Tithi, Shubh Muhurat (Auspicious Timings) and Significance of Fasts Dedicated to Lord Ganesha.

Lalbaugcha Raja 2022 'Ganesh Muhurat Pujan'

How To Reach Lalbaugcha Raja Pandal?

The Lalbaugcha Raja Pandal attracts a stupendous number of visitors every year. The Pandal is located in central Mumbai, and one can board a local train to Chinchpokali or Byculla Station to reach the destination. For Mukha Darshan, which means to behold the Ganpati idol from a distance, one can reach from the Cotton Green Station on Harbour Railway or Rani Baug on the Central line. The suggested route could be via Chhatrapati Shivaji Ground and T.B. Kadam Marg. For Navsachi darshan, i.e. Charan Sparsh, travellers can reach the Pandal from Lower Parel station on the Western rail line and Curry Road station on the Central line. The ideal way for people coming by road could be Dinshaw Petit Lane – G.D. Ambedkar Marg – Dr Vijay Walimbe Road in Parel Village – Guru Rani Chowk in Parel. People coming for the first time and unaware of Mumbai's routes can reach Lalbaugcha Pandal from Dadar.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 26, 2022 02:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).