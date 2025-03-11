Holi 2025 will be observed on Friday, March 14. This festival of colours, is one of India's most joyous celebrations, symbolising the arrival of spring and the victory of good over evil. People come together to play with colours, enjoy festive sweets, and sing and dance, fostering a sense of unity and happiness. Rooted in mythology, Holi transcends social barriers, bringing communities together in a spirit of love and celebration. Lathmar Holi is one of the significant celebrations in Mathura where women playfully chase men with sticks. But what is the legend behind this age-old tradition? Here's all you should know about the Holi celebration in Nandagaon.

Lathmar Holi in Mathura

Lathmar Holi, celebrated in Barsana and Nandgaon in Uttar Pradesh, is one of the most unique and energetic Holi traditions in India. According to legend, Lord Krishna visited Barsana to tease Radha and her friends, who playfully chased him away with sticks. This tradition continues today, with women playfully beating men with wooden sticks (laths) while the men protect themselves with shields, creating a lively and dramatic spectacle. Phoolon Ki Holi 2025 in Vrindavan: What Is Phulera Dooj? Everything You Should Know About the Holi Festival in Mathura.

The celebration begins in Barsana, Radha’s village, where men from Nandgaon (Krishna’s village) arrive to play Holi. Women welcome them by showering colours and playfully hitting them with sticks. The next day, the roles reverse as the Barsana men visit Nandgaon. The atmosphere is filled with folk songs, laughter, and the joyous chaos of colours, making it a must-experience event for visitors. Lathmar Holi is not just a festival but a recreation of divine love and playfulness, blending mythology with cultural traditions. The celebration attracts thousands of devotees and tourists who witness this unique, spirited event, experiencing the true essence of Holi in its most traditional and dramatic form.

