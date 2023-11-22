Thanksgiving is an annual celebration primarily celebrated in the United States and Canada. In the United States, Thanksgiving falls on the fourth Thursday of November, while in Canada, it occurs on the second Monday of October. The essence of Thanksgiving lies in expressing gratitude, commemorating the harvest, spending time with family and friends, and having a joyous time. Thanksgiving is a national holiday celebrated on various dates in the United States, Canada, Grenada, Saint Lucia, Liberia, and unofficially in countries like Brazil and the Philippines. This year, Thanksgiving 2023 will be celebrated on November 23. The occasion of Thanksgiving has historical roots in religious and cultural traditions. Scroll down to learn more about the Thanksgiving 2023 date and the significance of the annual US observance. Thanksgiving 2023: From Macy's Parade to Black Friday Shopping; Popular Thanksgiving Traditions That You Should Know.

Thanksgiving 2023 Date

Thanksgiving 2023 will be celebrated on Thursday, November 23.

Thanksgiving Significance

On this day, Prayers of thanks and special thanksgiving ceremonies are organized among most religions after harvests and at other times of the year. As per historical records, the Thanksgiving holiday's history in North America is rooted in English traditions dating from the Protestant Reformation. In the English tradition, days of thanksgiving and special thanksgiving religious services became important during the English Reformation in the reign of Henry VIII. In the US, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City is an iconic tradition during Thanksgiving with live parades, performances, and giant character balloons. People gather along the parade route or watch it on television.

Thanksgiving is a happy time when families and friends often come together to share a special meal. This usually involves a large feast with a roasted turkey as the main dish and other common dishes, including mashed potatoes, stuffings, cranberry sauce, gravy, green beans, sweet potatoes, and pumpkin pie for dessert.

