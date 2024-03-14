In the Hindu religion, the sun god, Lord Surya, holds a revered place as a deity symbolising vitality and light. Sankranti refers to the sun’s movement between zodiac signs. Therefore, Sankranti is a profound and significant day dedicated to worshipping Lord Surya. When the sun transitions between zodiac signs, it marks a period of renewal and cosmic change. Of the twelve Sankrantis celebrated yearly, the Meena Sankranti is the most auspicious one. It marks the transition of the sun from the Pisces zodiac sign to the Aries zodiac sign. This year, Meena Sankranti 2024 is celebrated on March 14. Across the country, Sankranti is celebrated with great pomp and fervour as well as different cultural traditions and customs. Karadaiyan Nombu 2024 Date, History and Significance: Know All About the Annual Tamil Festival Also Known As Meena Sankranti.

There are twelve Sankrantis, which are celebrated throughout the year. Every month witnesses this celestial event as the sun shifts from one zodiac sign to another, a phenomenon deeply embedded in religious practices. In Hinduism, Sankranti is an auspicious occasion. In the southern regions of India, it is recognised as Meena Sankramanam.

Meena Sankranti 2024 Date and Time

Meena Sankranti 2024 will be observed on March 14, which falls on a Thursday. The auspicious time is 12:46 pm. This day and time are calculated using the Hindu lunisolar calendar.

Meena Sankranti Significance

In the year 2024, Meena Sankranti will be observed on March 14, precisely at 12:46 PM, according to the Hindu lunisolar calendar. This celestial alignment has immense significance, marking the sun's transition into the Aries zodiac sign. Such a celestial event is known as Sankranti or Sankramanam in South India. It not only holds astronomical importance but also has spiritual significance. Meena Sankranti ushers in the arrival of spring, signalling a shift from cold to warm weather. Nature itself undergoes a transformation—blossoming flowers, migratory birds, and a tangible change in energy in our surroundings. Beyond the seasonal transition, this day is hailed as an auspicious time for religious observances and rituals. Many believe that devoutly performing rituals associated with Meena Sankranti can bring blessings and invite good fortune into one’s life.

Meena Sankranti Benefits

The benefits of Meena Sankranti go beyond the celestial alignments. This auspicious period is ideal for spiritual development, developing positive energies, and aligning with the cosmic rhythms that shape personal and collective development.

Meena Sankranti Rituals

On this day, people visit the temples and pray for blessings. Many choose to take a bath in the holy river, Ganga. Some people choose to engage in donation activities and acts of charity. March 2024 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates in This Month.

However, you choose to observe Meena Sankranti—whether through prayer at the temple, seeking blessings from Lord Surya, or by spreading kindness through acts of charity—we extend warm wishes for a joyous and blessed Meena Sankranti. May it usher in a year filled with prosperity and success for you.

