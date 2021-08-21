Narali Purnima marks the beginning of new fishing and the end of the monsoon in Maharashtra. It is also known as Shravani Poornima (Shravan Purnima), Rakhi Poornima and Raksha Bandhan. People celebrate this festival with singing and dancing. Celebrate the lovely day with your loved ones by sending Narali Purnima 2021 Images, Shravan Purnima HD wallpapers, WhatsApp messages, SMS, greetings and wishes. Narali Purnima 2021 Dishes: Try These 3 Delicious Food Items Made From Coconut This Shravan Purnima.

Naral means coconut and Poornima means full moon. People offer coconut to the sea on this full moon day. Sweet coconut rice is prepared and fishermen worship for safe fishing. The day is also known as Coconut Day and people especially fishermen celebrated it with great enthusiasm. With the excitement of the festival, people send wishes and celebratory messages. You can choose from a wide range of our collections to wish your friends and family. Know Significance of Auspicious Coconut Festival Celebrated on Raksha Bandhan Day in Maharashtra

Along with Narali Poornima, comes to a big Hindu festival Rakshan Bandhan. Therefore, on August 22 this year, we celebrate Coconut Day and Raksha Bandhan. To wish your loved ones for the auspicious festival, you can use our collection of Whatsapp Stickers, GIF Images, Facebook Status and SMS.

Narali Purnima wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Here Comes the End of Monsoon and by the Grace of Sea God Here Comes the Beginning of the Fishing Season Enjoy the Fishing on Narali Purnima…!

Narali Purnima Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Pausacha shevat yeto ani samudra devachya krupene ithe masemari chya hungama chi survat hote. Narali Purnima chya Shubhhecha.

Narali Purnima (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Narali Purnima Chya Hardik Shubhechha!

Narali Purnima (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Narali Purnima Chya Hardik Shubhechha!

Narali Purnima (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Narali Purnima Chya Hardik Shubhechha!

Shravani Poornima Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Here comes an end of monsoon and by the greece of Sea God, here comes the beginning of the Fishing season. Enjoy the fishing on Narali Purnima!

Enjoy the festivals with your family and friends but do not forget to maintain social distancing. Have a safe and happy Narali Poornima everyone!

