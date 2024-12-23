National Farmers Day in India is annually celebrated on December 23 with various events and programs. The day, also known as Kisan Diwas, marks the birthday of the fifth Prime Minister of India, Choudhary Charan Singh, also a farmer's leader. He was the one who introduced many policies to improve the lives of Indian farmers. Choudhary Charan Singh is remembered for his pro-farmer policies and his dedication and efforts to uplift the agricultural community. The annual event is dedicated to recognising and honouring the contributions of farmers to the nation’s economy and food security. Kisan Diwas 2024 Wishes and National Farmers Day Greetings: Share HD Wallpapers, Messages, Quotes and Images To Honour the Farmers in India.

National Farmers Day is an annual observance in various countries around the world to celebrate the national contributions of farmers and agricultures. It is observed on different dates around the world. In this article, let's know more about National Farmers Day 2024 date in India and the significance of the annual event dedicated to recognising the efforts and hard work of farmers.

National Farmers Day 2024 Date

National Farmers Day 2024 in India is celebrated on December 23.

National Farmers Day Significance

National Farmers Day in India is an important event that honours the hard work and dedication of the farmers, who are the backbone of India's economy. Agriculture is a primary livelihood in the country for millions and a significant contributor to GDP. The day brings attention to the challenges faced by farmers, such as access to credit, fair pricing, and sustainable farming practices. On this day, various events are celebrated like debates, seminars, quiz competitions, discussions, workshops, exhibitions, essays writing competitions and functions.

