Kisan Diwas or National Farmers’ Day is celebrated in India every year on December 23. Kisan Diwas 2024 falls on Monday, December 23. The day aims to celebrate farmers and honour their hard work and dedication. It also commemorates the birth anniversary of Chaudhary Charan Singh, India’s fifth Prime Minister, who championed the farmers cause and introduced many policies to improve their lives. The day highlights their importance and commitment to feeding a nation. In addition, the day also brings attention to issues like inadequate irrigation, climate change, market access challenges, unpredictable weather, pests and diseases, and more. It serves as a platform to support farmers' initiatives and help them with crop insurance, fair pricing policies, advanced farming technologies, and raising awareness about the importance of food and reducing food wastage. To celebrate the day and raise awareness, netizens took to social media to share Kisan Diwas 2024 messages, wishes, greetings, images, and wallpapers. Kisan Diwas 2024 Wishes and National Farmers Day Greetings: Share HD Wallpapers, Messages, Quotes and Images To Honour the Farmers in India.

