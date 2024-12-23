Kisan Diwas or National Farmers’ Day is celebrated in India every year on December 23. Kisan Diwas 2024 falls on Monday, December 23. The day aims to celebrate farmers and honour their hard work and dedication. It also commemorates the birth anniversary of Chaudhary Charan Singh, India’s fifth Prime Minister, who championed the farmers cause and introduced many policies to improve their lives. The day highlights their importance and commitment to feeding a nation. In addition, the day also brings attention to issues like inadequate irrigation, climate change, market access challenges, unpredictable weather, pests and diseases, and more. It serves as a platform to support farmers' initiatives and help them with crop insurance, fair pricing policies, advanced farming technologies, and raising awareness about the importance of food and reducing food wastage. To celebrate the day and raise awareness, netizens took to social media to share Kisan Diwas 2024 messages, wishes, greetings, images, and wallpapers. Kisan Diwas 2024 Wishes and National Farmers Day Greetings: Share HD Wallpapers, Messages, Quotes and Images To Honour the Farmers in India.

Kisan Diwas Wishes

Wishing all farmers a Happy Kisan Diwas! Your hard work and dedication are the backbone of our nation. On this special day, we salute your efforts and reaffirm our commitment to supporting you with the best products and services. Together, we grow stronger! #KisanDiwas" pic.twitter.com/pPlx4yZe3r — Subhajit Mukherjee (@Subhajit) December 23, 2024

Kisan Diwas Messages

#KisanDiwas Remembering the former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh who dedicated his life for the welfare of the farmers pic.twitter.com/9mvSmtybco — 💝🌹💖🇮🇳jaggirmRanbir🇮🇳💖🌹💝 (@jaggirm) December 23, 2024

Kisan Diwas Sayings

The best way to respect a farmer is to respect his produce by not wasting it. Happy National Farmers Day. Farmers, the lifeblood of the nation and revered as ‘Annadatas’, are the foundation of India’s prosperity. Their relentless toil feeds the nation, sustains the rural… — Salim Khan سليم خان (@salimyusufkhann) December 23, 2024

Kisan Diwas Images

#The_National_Farmers_Day in India is also known as Kisan Divas in Hindi. #Farmers_Day is celebrated every year on 23 December, on the birthday of the 5th #Prime_Minister of India, #Choudhary_Charan_Singh, also a farmer's leader, who introduced many policies to improve the lives pic.twitter.com/ZPggWLesSI — Sachin Chaudhary (@SachinB03767831) December 23, 2024

Kisan Diwas Wallpapers

Colourfulindia Celebrating the backbone of our nation on this Kisan Diwas.#KisanDiwas #farmersday pic.twitter.com/yvsDwrk07g — colourfulindia (@colourfulind) December 23, 2024

