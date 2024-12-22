Kisan Diwas, or National Farmers' Day, is celebrated in India every year on December 23 to honour the contributions of farmers, the backbone of the Indian economy. The date commemorates the birth anniversary of Chaudhary Charan Singh, a former Prime Minister and a prominent farmer leader who championed agrarian reforms and policies that uplifted the farming community. To celebrate National Farmers Day 2024 on December 23, wish Happy Kisan Diwas with these National Farmers Day 2024 greetings, Kisan Diwas wishes, messages, Kisan Divas HD images, quotes and wallpapers to honour the farmers. December 2024 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

Kisan Diwas recognises the efforts of millions of farmers who toil tirelessly to feed the nation. Agricultural fairs, exhibitions, and awareness programs are organized to educate farmers about modern farming techniques, government schemes, and sustainable practices. These events aim to empower farmers by addressing challenges such as climate change, financial instability, and technological barriers. As you observe Kisan Diwas in India, share these National Farmers Day 2024 greetings, Kisan Diwas wishes, messages, Kisan Divas HD images, quotes and wallpapers.

Chaudhary Charan Singh's vision of strengthening the rural economy resonates through Kisan Diwas. His initiatives, such as debt relief for farmers and fair pricing policies, continue to influence agricultural governance. The day also highlights the need for equitable distribution of resources and support for small and marginal farmers.

Kisan Diwas is not just a celebration but a call to action. It urges policymakers, organisations, and citizens to prioritise the welfare of farmers. By acknowledging their indispensable role, the nation fosters a sense of gratitude and responsibility towards those who sustain its agricultural heritage. Wishing everyone Happy Kisan Diwas 2024!

