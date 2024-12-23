Kisan Diwas, or National Farmers’ Day, is observed every year on December 23 to honour the invaluable contributions of farmers to India’s economy and food security. This day commemorates the birth anniversary of Chaudhary Charan Singh, India’s fifth Prime Minister and a visionary leader who championed the cause of farmers. Known as the “Champion of Farmers,” his policies and reforms aimed at improving agricultural productivity and rural welfare remain impactful to this day. On Kisan Diwas 2024, we bring you Kisan Diwas 2024 wishes, National Farmers Day greetings, HD wallpapers, messages, quotes and images to celebrate the day and honour the contributions of the farmers. December 2024 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

Kisan Diwas is marked by various programs and events that highlight the significance of agriculture and the challenges faced by farmers. Government agencies and organisations host discussions, exhibitions, and award ceremonies to recognise the efforts of farmers and promote sustainable farming practices. Schools and colleges organize debates and essay-writing competitions to raise awareness among the youth about the importance of agriculture in building a self-reliant nation. As you observe Kisan Diwas 2024 in India, share these Kisan Diwas 2024 wishes, National Farmers Day greetings, HD wallpapers, messages, quotes and images. Dry Days in December 2024 in India: Country To Observe Restrictions of Alcohol in Liquor Shops, Bars and Restaurants on These Dates.

Kisan Diwas Wishes

Kisan Diwas Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

National Farmers Day Wishes

Kisan Diwas Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

National Farmers Day Wishes

Kisan Diwas Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Kisan Diwas Wishes

Kisan Diwas Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Kisan Diwas emphasises the need for collective action to address the issues affecting farmers, such as unpredictable weather, inadequate irrigation, and market access challenges. It serves as a platform to promote initiatives that support farmers, including crop insurance, advanced farming technologies, and fair pricing policies. The day also underscores the importance of empowering farmers through education, financial aid, and access to resources, ensuring their dignity and prosperity.

Kisan Diwas is a reminder that the well-being of farmers is directly linked to the nation’s progress. By celebrating this day, India acknowledges the hard work and resilience of its farming community, which sustains millions of lives. It is a call to action for society to support and respect farmers, fostering an environment where their contributions are valued and their challenges are met with meaningful solutions. Wishing everyone Happy Kisan Diwas 2024 in India!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 23, 2024 07:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).