National Honesty Day 2020: History and Significance of The Day That Promotes Truth

National Honesty Day 2020

New Delhi, April 28: Every Year, April 30 is celebrated as National Honesty Day. This day encourages honesty and straightforward communication in politics, relationships, education and consumer relations. This day is considered as the antithesis of April Fool's Day. The holiday was invented by M. Hirsh Goldberg, a writer who wrote several books including “The Book of Lies: Schemes, Scams, Fakes, and Frauds That Have Changed the Course of History and Affect Our Daily Lives.” National Honesty Day 2020 falls on Thursday.

Goldberg, who was also the former press secretary of Maryland, created this holiday while writing “The Book of Lies: Schemes, Scams, Fakes, and Frauds That Have Changed the Course of History and Affect Our Daily Lives.” He believed that the month of April begins with a day of lying and should end on a good note.

According to Wikipedia, Honesty Day is a "campaign for the prevention of political lies, and serves to increase awareness of the most deceitful lies in history such as the 1972 Richard Nixon Watergate Scandal, France’s Dreyfus Affair, and Bernard Madoff’s Ponzi Scheme. It is to urge politicians to stay away from lies and tell the truth. Every April 30th, Goldberg himself gives out honesty awards to companies, organizations, groups, and individuals that have remained truthful to their people."

We know sometimes truth hurts and lies are comfortable but not for eternity. Falseness comes with an expiry date. So try to be honest, even if it hurts. Honesty is being truthful to yourself and also others. This is no room for small lies or white lies,