National Security Day is celebrated on March 4. This day is marked to appreciate the work of security forces in our country, who play a significant role in maintaining people's peace and security. This day is also known as the Rashtriya Suraksha Diwas.

This day is celebrated to show gratitude to all the security forces, including policemen, para-military forces, commandos, guards, army officers, and other personnel involved in security, who sacrifice their life so that the people of India can live peacefully without fear. NSG Raising Day 2020: PM Narendra Modi Wishes National Security Guard Personnel, Their Families on 36th Raising Day.

National Security Day is dedicated to all the forces that work for the security of the country. National Security Day is celebrated to remind every person about their responsibilities towards the Nation. This day is marked in the remembrance of the sacrifice of security personnel who died while saving the country.

Security plays a vital role in protecting the sovereignty, integrity and safety of the country. Security forces not only protect the borders of our country but also provide us with protection during festivals, mass gatherings and disasters. National Security Day is celebrated to praise security forces like police, commandos and other security forces who are always on duty whenever needed.

National Security Council (NSC), the apex agency that looks into the country's political, economic, energy and strategic security concerns, was established by then Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, on November 19, 1998.

The NSC handles internal and external security, conventional and non-conventional defence, military affairs, counter-insurgency, space and high technology, economy, counter-terrorism, and environment. The Prime Minister of India heads the NSC. The National Security Council is an advisory body that works in proper coordination and integration with plans and policies affecting national security.

On National Security Day, various functions and events are organised as a gesture of gratitude towards our country's security forces. Schools and colleges organise essay and speech competition to spread to express gratitude towards security forces.

