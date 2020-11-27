Happy Shopping Reminder Day! Do you need reminders to shop? Shopaholics can go shopping any day, any time and barely need a reason to add something in their cart. And the festive season is upon us. It's Thanksgiving today, a month away from Christmas and the excitement for the New Years' Eve is kicking in. And these are all the celebrations, where people step out to shop. So to remind them to go shop is this fun observance called National Shopping Reminder Day. Let us know more about the significance of this day. Black Friday 2020 Best Deals and Sales: Amazon, Walmart, IKEA and More, Check Out the Top Offers and Discounts From Brands and E-commerce to Ring in the Festive Season.

There is no exact trace to who, what or when was this day started, but it has got to with the Black Friday and Cyber Monday, shopping sale weekend. A day after Thanksgiving is celebrated as Black Friday which sees every store, brand and online markets offering massive discounts as the end of year sales. The following Monday also marks a similar shopping bonanza of Cyber Monday. So people make the most of these sales and the oncoming festive season to buy things, gifts for their loved ones especially for Christmas. So Shopping Reminder Day is just an observance to remind them that the big sales are popping up and it is time to shop. Cyber Monday 2020 Sales and Deals: Clothing, Beauty, Technology and More, Check Out the Best Discounts on Different Brands & Products for a Happy Shopping Spree!

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic still going on, it is not advisable to step out to shop but rely on the online sales and offers. You can start with making a list of things you need for yourself, people you want to give gifts to, what is your budget, what are the kind of gifts you want and then search for the best deals on them. We hope you have a great time shopping online.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 27, 2020 03:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).