Every year National Tree Day falls on the first Sunday of August. This year, it will be celebrated on August 6. National Tree Day is Australia's largest nature care event. Community tree planting takes place in huge numbers on this day. Around 300,000 people volunteer on National Tree Day and engage in environmental activities. Here's the date, history and significance of National Tree Day 2023. New Tree Species FOUND in India! Meiogyne Arunachalensis Discovered in Arunachal Pradesh, Check Pics of New Addition to the Custard Apple Family.

National Tree Day 2023 Date

National Tree Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of August. National Tree Day 2023 falls on August 6.

National Tree Day History

The mayor of the Spanish village of Mondoedo hosted the world's first documented arbour plantation festival in 1594. In 1805, a priest named Don Juan Abern Samtrés, who lived in the community of Villanueva de la Sierra, recognised the importance of trees and decided to plant trees on Carnival Tuesday to make it more joyful, which is now known as Arbor Day. The first American Arbor Day was celebrated in Nebraska in 1872. In Australia, Arbor Day was first celebrated on June 20, 1889. Australia further established National Tree Day in 1996. Van Mahotsav 2023 Start and End Dates: Know the History and Significance of the Week-Long Tree-Plantation Festival in India.

National Tree Day Significance

National Tree Day reminds us about the importance of planting trees and how one should care for the natural environment. Trees give out oxygen which is essential for our survival. They also absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, acting as a purifier of the earth.

Trees are vital in the ecosystem, stabilising the soil and giving life to the world's wildlife. Trees provide us with fresh air and provide us with food to eat. National Tree Day serves as a reminder that one cannot survive without trees around them. A lot of trees have medicinal properties which are essential to make several pharmacy drugs.

