National Whistleblower Appreciation Day 2023 will be marked on July 30. This annual observance is celebrated with great fervour by Americans and aims to recognise whistleblowers whose actions have protected the American people from fraud or malfeasance. Whistleblowers have some of the most challenging journeys in life. They have been pivotal in exposing several issues and scams. As we prepare to celebrate National Whistleblower Appreciation Day 2023, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate National Whistleblower Appreciation Day, and its significance. National Whistleblower Appreciation Day: Remembering Silent Bravehearts Who Changed Course of History.

When is National Whistleblower Appreciation Day 2023?

National Whistleblower Appreciation Day 2023 will be celebrated on July 30. This annual commemoration was first initiated in 2013, as both the U.S. Senate and the U.S. The House of Representatives has passed resolutions designating July 30 as National Whistleblower Appreciation Day.

Why is National Whistleblower Appreciation Day celebrated on July 30?

There is a key reason that July 30 was marked National Whistleblower Appreciation Day. This day marks the anniversary of the first-ever whistleblower law that was passed in the United States. The case centred around whistleblowers' complaints about Continental Navy commander Esek Hopkins, whom the whistleblowers alleged participated in torturing captured British sailors. Two of the sailors were jailed for speaking out and sent a petition to Congress against this move. It was in response to this that the United States Congress passed the first whistleblowers law focused on protecting whistleblowers. Choosing to Be a Whistle-blower Can Be a Lonely, Risky Road, Experts Say.

The celebration of National Whistleblower Appreciation Day is focused on raising awareness about the laws that are in place to protect whistleblowers and help them share the truth with the world. People are sure to mark this day by ensuring more people know about the impact that Whistleblowers have had in America’s history. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy National Whistleblower Appreciation Day 2023!

