National Wine Day is celebrated annually on May 25 in the US. On this day, wine lovers pour a glass of their favourite wine to celebrate the special day. Wine is an alcoholic beverage made from fermented grapes or other fruits. Wine has been around since ancient times, and many ancient civilizations celebrated special days with wine. As per historical records, the oldest evidence of wine dates way back to 7000 BC China. Today, wine is one of the most widely consumed drinks in the world. As we celebrate National Wine Day 2023, here’s all you need to know about the date, history and significance of the National Wine Day. Did You Know? Alcohol-Free Wine Can Be As Good and Healthy for Your Heart As Real Wine.

National Wine Day 2023 Date

National Wine Day 2023 will be celebrated on Thursday, May 25.

National Wine Day History

The origin of National Wine Day is unknown as there is no evidence of when it was first used. As per records, some historians trace the origin of wine back to 6000 BC when it was produced in Georgia. It is then said to have reached the Balkans by 4500 BC and became popular among the ancient Romans and Greeks. It is believed that wine played an important role in religion in several countries. Moreover, red wine was closely associated with blood in Ancient Egypt, while Judaism incorporated wine in Kiddush and Christianity in its Eucharist. Why You Should Drink Red Wine: 5 Excellent Reasons to Guzzle It.

National Wine Day Significance

National Wine Day is a special day for all the wine enthusiasts. People unite and celebrate their favourite fermented fruit juice with friends and family. On National Wine Day 2023, pick up the best wine from your neighbourhood and celebrate the day! The only thing you should take care of is to drink responsibly and not go overboard. National Wine Day is a perfect opportunity for wine enthusiasts to come together under one roof and cherish the flavour of their favourite drink- be it red or white wine.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 22, 2023 02:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).