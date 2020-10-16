The nine-day festival of Navaratri begins tomorrow. Starting tomorrow, October 17 until the festival of Dusshera on October 25, there will be a nine-day celebration to worship Goddess Durga Maa. This festive occasion is one of the most significant celebration which takes place all over the country in much enthusiasm. On Ghatasthapana, devotees invoke Goddess Durga Maa into their homes and worship her for the next nine days. This time because of the pandemic and social distancing norms, people will have to take Devi Maa darshan from their homes. To invite your friends and family for virtual celebrations of Navaratri, we have made special invite messages and cards for Ghatasthapana 2020. we have made invitation cards in Marathi for the folks in Maharashtra. You can download these Navratri invitation cards in Marathi and send them to your friends, family or share over your groups. Navratri 2020 Invitation Card Template & Formats: WhatsApp Messages and Images to Invite People For Devi Maa Darshan Online.

This time, most festive celebrations took a virtual form. People attended the function and aartis over video calls. For Navaratri too, there will be similar celebrations despite things gradually opening up. Ghatasthapana is the first day of Navaratri and on this day, people make a kalash and invoke Goddess Durga Maa and then perform elaborate worship for the next nine days. Women keep a fast throughout the day and wear attire of specific colours which correspond to the form of Goddess Shakti. For the first day of Navratri, we bring you beautiful invitation cards which you can send to everyone to invite them for the special aarti and worship. We have designed special Navratri invite messages in Marathi and these images with messages are available for free download. All you have to do is attach the proper link in the message. Navratri 2020 Holy Mantra, Wishes and Greetings: Send Good Luck & Positivity to Your Loved Ones Through These Maa Durga Chants During Sharad Navaratri.

Ghatasthapana invitation (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: आज पासून सुरु होणाऱ्या नवरात्री उत्सवाच्या तुमाला सर्वांना हार्दिक शुभेच्छा!

आपल्या घरच्या देवीच्या आरती साठी तुम्हाला सर्वांना खास निमंत्रण

तारीख: १७ - २५ ऑक्टोबर

वेळ:

लिंक:

Navratri invite (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: नवरात्री घटस्थापना २०२०

आमच्या घरी देवी दुर्गा माँ चे आगमन होणार आहे. ह्या शुभ कार्यासाठी आम्हाला आपली साथ लाभू द्या.

तारीख: १७ ऑक्टोबर २०२०

वेळ:

लिंक:

Message Reads: Jay Mata Di! It is the festival time to welcome Goddess Durga into our homes. We would love you to join us for the festivities and express your devotion to the Goddess.

Time of Aarti:

Link to Join:

You can even click a picture of your own Navratri decoration and attach them with the above messages. We hope our simple invites help you to send your regards for the festival as well as ask people to join along in the celebrations virtually. Wishing everyone, Happy Navaratri 2020!

