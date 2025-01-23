Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2025 is celebrated on January 23. This annual celebration is also known as Netaji Jayanti and it celebrates the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. The noted Indian freedom fighter played a key role in shaping India’s independence and was also the man behind the formation of the Indian National Army. The celebration of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti is also known as Parakram Diwas or Parakram Divas. As we celebrate Netaji Jayanti 2025, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate Parakram Diwas 2025 and its significance. January 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Check Dates of Important Events in the First Month of the Year.

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti Date

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2025 will be celebrated on January 23. This annual commemoration is an important observance for many people who continue to admire and follow the work and life of Netaji. The celebration of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti first began about five months after his disappearance, and was initiated in Rangoon. List of Long Weekends in 2025 in India: Check Out the New Year Calendar for the Holiday Dates To Plan Vacations and Weekend Getaways.

Parakram Diwas Significance

Parakram Diwas celebration is an official holiday in West Bengal, Jharkhand, Tripura, Assam and Odisha. The Government of India pays tribute to Netaji on this day. This celebration is an important observance as it helps people to remember the vast contributions that went into fighting the British Raj and building a free and independent India or Azad Bharat. The celebration also helps people to remember the strong and clear beliefs and teachings of Netaji and his contributions to making India what it is.

The celebration of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti as Parakram Jayanti or Parakram Divas was first declared by the Indian Government in 2021. While the people of Netaji’s family wanted his birth anniversary to be celebrated as a day to remember one’s love for nation, and some leaders wanted to remember Netaji as a national hero, the celebration is focused on remembering the valour that Netaji showcased, every single day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 23, 2025 07:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).