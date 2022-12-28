Another year has gone by, and we are all set to welcome New Year 2023 any moment now. For most of us, a new year means a new beginning and a time when we can start over and put all our previous year's troubles behind us to hope for a fresh and promising start. Many cultures celebrate the new year sometimes on different dates and even with their own specific traditions since the coming of the following year is also attached to some superstitions, and everyone wants to make sure they welcome the year in a positive spirit. As we’re about to enter another new year, remembering positive quotes and inspirational sayings goes a long way in ensuring that we are all set for a fresh start. To welcome New Year 2023, share Shri Krishna quotes from the Bhagavad Gita and HD images with everyone you know so that all your loved ones can enter the new year with powerful sayings by Lord Krishna in their minds. Gita Jayanti 2022 Date: Know History and Significance of Gita Mahotsav and Chapters of The Bhagavad Gita on Its 5,159th Anniversary.

Shrimad Bhagavad Gita is a 700-verse Hindu scripture that is part of the epic Mahabharata. It contains verses that Shri Krishna recited to Arjuna on the battlefield of Kurukshetra. These verses in the Bhagavad Gita impart various life lessons that are very inspirational, even as we live our lives now. As another year approaches, the powerful quotes by Lord Krishna will surely help in starting off the year on a positive note. Share these Shri Krishna quotes from the Bhagavad Gita with everyone as HD images and wallpapers. Bhagavad Gita Quotes For Janmashtami 2022 Celebrations: Inspiring Verses by Lord Krishna.

New Year 2023 Shri Krishna Quotes From Bhagavad Gita

Shri Krishna Quote (File Image)

Quote Reads: We're Kept From Our Goal Not by Obstacles, but by a Clear Path to a Lesser Goal.

Shri Krishna Quote (File Image)

Quote Reads: Calmness, Gentleness, Silence, Self Restraint, and Purity: These Are the Disciplines of the Mind.

Shri Krishna Quote (File Image)

Quote Reads: Whatever Happened, Happened for the Good. Whatever Is Happening Is Happening for the Good. Whatever Will Happen, Will Also Happen for the Good.

Shri Krishna Quote (File Image)

Quote Reads: The Soul Is Neither Born nor Does It Die.

Shri Krishna Quote (File Image)

Quote Reads: You have the Right to Work, but Never to the Fruit of Work.

We wish you all the love and luck as you prepare to brace for a new year. We hope that you begin the year in an absolutely positive spirit and that the coming year brings you amazing opportunities and tons of good luck. Happy New Year, 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 28, 2022 01:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).