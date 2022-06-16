Pandharpur Wari is a religious procession that involves carrying the palkhi of Sant Tukaram Maharaj and Sant Dnyaneshwar from their respective temples to Pandharpur, located in the Pune district of Maharashtra. Pandharpur Wari 2022 is all set to begin on June 20, Monday, when Maharaj Tukaram's palkhi will depart from Dehu. However, Dnyaneshwar Maharaj's palkhi will set off to Pandharpur on June 21, Tuesday. We will look in detail about the Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg and Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi Marg Yatra.

Devotees participate in the Ashadi Wari with full zeal and enthusiasm. The 21-day yatra is done on foot, with devotees singing and dancing all along the way to commemorate the saints blissfully. The Wari ends at the Vithoba temple on the auspicious day of Shayani Ekadashi, the 11th lunar day of the Shukla Paksha of Ashadha. While every year the pilgrims join the procession on foot, a virtual edition of the annual Wari has been launched this year to allow devotees to participate in the palkhi yatra from their respective homes. Click here to register for the virtual procession of Pandharpur Wari.

Schedule for Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Yatra

June 20 - Palkhi Departure from Dehu

June 30 - Belwandi

July 2 - Indapur

July 5 - Akluj Mane Vidyalaya

July 6 - Malinagar

July 8 - Bajirao Vihir

July 9 - Paduka Aarti

Schedule for Maharaj Dnyaneshwar's Palkhi Yatra

June 21 - Palkhi starts from Alandi

June 22, 23 - Pune

June 24, 25 - Saswad

June 26 - Jejuri

June 27 - Velhe

June 28, 29 - Lonand

June 30 - Taradgaon

July 1, 2 - Phaltan

July 3 - Barad

July 4 - Natepute

July 5 - Malsiras

July 6 - Velapur

July 7 - Bhandishegaon

July 8 - Wakhari

July 9 - Pandharpur

July 10 - Ashadi Ekadashi

The tradition of performing a Wari has existed for more than 800 years. The religious fervour and the enthusiasm among the disciples during the Pandharpur Wari are worth applause. While the warkaris try to make the yatra effortless for the devotees, a new initiative of replicating the physical experience on a virtual platform will surely attract more and more people to join the procession and maintain their faith in a less daunting manner.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2022 11:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).