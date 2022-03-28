Papamochani Ekadashi is observed on the eleventh day of Krishna Paksha in the month of Chaitra according to the North Indian calendar. This year it will be observed on Monday, March 24. Papamochani Ekadashi is the last of the 24th Ekadashi observed in the Hindu calendar. It falls between the celebrations of Holika Dahan and Chaitra Navratri. People observe fast on this day and wish each other with messages saying Happy Papmochani Ekadashi. As you observe Papmochani Ekadashi 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated messages that you can download and send to all your family and friends to wish them with WhatsApp messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Date, Vrat Timing, Puja Rituals and Significance of Celebrating the Last Ekadashi of the Year

"Paap" means "misdeeds" or "sins" and "mochan" signifies "to release." Fasting on this Ekadashi gives freedom from all the committed sins. This Ekadashi also motivates a person to abstain from committing sins. Therefore, devotees consider it highly auspicious to fast on this day. Here are beautiful messages that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them through WhatsApp status messages, Images, HD wallpapers and SMS on this auspicious day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Occasion of The Last Ekadashi, Let us Leave Our Ego Behind and Surrender Before the Compassionate Lord Vishnu. Papmochani Ekadashi 2022

WhatsApp Message Reads: Have a Blessed and Auspicious Papmochani Ekadashi 2022. May We Get Rid of all Our Vices and Emerge as Better Human Beings

WhatsApp Message Reads: Lord Vishnu is the Preserver of the Universe. Let's Offer Our Prayers to the Almighty Today so He Nurtures Us with His Divine Blessings. Happy Papmochani Ekadashi 2022

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Worship Lord Vishnu on The Religious Occasion of Papmochani Ekadashi and Pray to Him for Giving Us Positive Energy, Strength, and Wisdom

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Papmochani Ekadashi 2022. May You be Blessed with Lord Vishnu's Choicest Blessings.

Devotees observe fast without food and water on this day. Those who are not able to fast without food and water are observed fast by eating non-grain foods, milk, buts and fruits. The fast is broken the next day after offering prayers to Lord Vishnu. Here are Lord Vishnu images that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them with WhatsApp greetings, photos, messages, wallpapers and SMS. Wishing everyone Happy Papmochani Ekadashi 2022!

