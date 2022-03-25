Subh Papmochani Ekadashi 2022! Ekadashi dates have been given great importance in Hinduism. The Ekadashi date that comes every month is known by different names. According to the Panchang, Ekadashi falling in the Krishna Paksha of Chaitra month is known as Papmochini Ekadashi. Special worship is performed to please Lord Vishnu on the day of Ekadashi and it is believed that by observing Papmochini Ekadashi fast, the person gets freedom from his sins. You might be wondering about Papmochini Ekadashi fasting date, puja muhurta, timing and importance of Parana in the year 2022 BUT we have your back. As the name suggests, Papmochani Ekadashi is meant to get rid of all the sins that one has committed in their lifetime. Papmochani Ekadashi is said to free you of your sins so that you can lead a happy life. By observing fast on this day, devotees get the blessings of Lord Vishnu and all their wishes are fulfilled.

It is said that Lord Krishna himself while explaining the importance of Papmochini Ekadashi to Arjuna, said that whoever observes this fast, will be relieved of all their sins and would attain salvation. It is believed that fasting on this day opens the doors of positivity and happiness. Although all the Ekadashi dates are very dear to Lord Vishnu, by observing Papmochani Ekadashi fast, the devotees not only get the blessings of Shri Hari, but they also get start off a free life. Moksha is said to be attained after death. It is believed that by doing this, one gets freedom from the greatest of sins that one may have made.

Since it is such an auspicious day, it is only right to spread positivity and send happy messages to your friends and relatives on the auspicious occasion of Papmochani Ekadashi, the destroyer of sins. On this very holy festival, you can wish your loved ones a happy life by sharing Papmochani Ekadashi wishes, HD images of Lord Vishnu, WhatsApp stickers, greetings and wallpapers with your loved ones:

Happy Papmochani Ekadashi 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Here's Wishing You and Your Lovely Family Members On the Auspicious Occasion Of Papmochani Ekadashi 2022.

Happy Papmochani Ekadashi 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Papmochani Ekadashi 2022. May You be Blessed with Lord Vishnu's Choicest Blessings.

Happy Papmochani Ekadashi 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Occasion of The Last Ekadashi, Let us Leave Our Ego Behind and Surrender Before the Compassionate Lord Vishnu. Papmochani Ekadashi 2022

Happy Papmochani Ekadashi 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Have a Blessed and Auspicious Papmochani Ekadashi 2022. May We Get Rid of all Our Vices and Emerge as Better Human Beings

Happy Papmochani Ekadashi 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Vishnu Forgive All our Past Sins and Bless Us with Great Success And Happiness on the Pious Day Of Papmochani Ekadashi 2022

It is considered best to perform Jagran throughout the night on this day. Those who are fasting should not consume any kind of grain. This fast is broken only on the next day on Dwadashi Tithi. Before breaking the fast one must worship Lord Vishnu, feed a Brahmin and give away donations and Dakshina. We wish people observing the fast and celebrating the day a very Happy Papmochani Ekadashi 2022!

