September 8 is observed as Pardon Day in the United States to seek and give forgiveness. The observance believes in keeping aside your grudges and being kind to everyone and forgiving those who may have hurt you. Although the word pardon can be commonly used as a synonym of forgiveness it also has a very specific legal implication. It is used to refer to a legal act that releases an individual or a group from the punishment for a crime. Legally, a pardon is usually given by the head of a government, state or religious authority. In many countries, the rules of a pardon are coded in law or in the constitution. Global Forgiveness Day 2020 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: WhatsApp Stickers, Greetings and Messages to Forgive & Seek Forgiveness on This Day.

It is believed that on this day 40 years ago, 38th US President Gerald Ford forgave former President Richard Nixon for crimes he committed while in office. Nixon had been investigated and was facing impeachment proceedings for allegedly spying on various political opponents and for trying to cover it up during his re-election campaign. Ford gave Nixon a "full, free, and absolute" pardon one month after replacing him in the White House, thus saving the ex-president from a potential criminal trial and conviction. Hence it is believed that the day owes its existence to the pardon granted by Ford to Nixon for his involvement in the Watergate Scandal on September 8, 1974. Global Forgiveness Day 2020: Messages Seeking Forgiveness to Send And Spread the Importance of Letting Go Off Resentful Thoughts.

Forgiveness is the deliberate act of giving up on feelings of resentment or vengeance towards a person, group, or institution that may have wronged you. Most religions and cultures also believe in forgiveness as an important factor for living a good life. According to scientific studies, practising forgiveness can improve the physical and mental health of a person. People who forgive tend to live happier and healthier lives.

