Pongal is a vibrant and joyful harvest festival that brings people together to celebrate prosperity, gratitude, and the harvest season. Pongal 2025 begins on Monday, January 13. In 2025, Thai Pongal, the second and most important day, will be observed on January 14. The other three days are Bhogi, Mattu Pongal and Kaanum Pongal. The festival marks the beginning of the harvest season, and it is a time to express thanks to nature, the Sun God, and the cattle that play crucial roles in farming. Predominantly celebrated in Tamil Nadu, Pongal is a festival that brings families and communities together for rituals, feasts, and traditions that have been passed down through generations. The festival signifies abundance, happiness, and a fresh start as families gather to celebrate the fruits of their labour. Get the full calendar of Pongal 2025, along with other important details surrounding the festival. Pongal 2025 Rangoli Design Ideas: Beautiful Kolam Patterns and Vibrant Muggulu Designs to Decorate Your Home With for the Four-Day Harvest Festival (Watch Videos).

Thai Pongal 2025 Dates and Shubh Muhurat

Pongal is a four-day festival, with each day devoted to specific rituals and celebrations. The festival begins by marking Uttarayanam and the regional new year, a day dedicated to showing gratitude to nature for the blessings of a bountiful harvest. The festival continues with various customs and offerings to invoke prosperity, good health, and peace. Thai Pongal will fall on the second day of Pongal after Bhogi on Tuesday, January 14.

Thai Pongal on Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Thai Pongal Sankranti Moment - 09:03

The Four Days of Pongal 2025

Pongal is primarily observed during the month of Thai in Tamil Nadu, as this is when crops like rice, sugarcane, and turmeric are harvested. Farmers offer their prayers to the Sun God, seeking blessings for a good harvest, wealth, and prosperity. The festival is also significant because it marks the beginning of the wedding season in South India.

Day 1 - Bhogi (January 13, 2025): The first day of Pongal is dedicated to Bhogi, a time for cleaning and discarding old items to make way for new beginnings. People light bonfires and offer old, unused items, symbolising the removal of negativity from their lives.

Day 2 - Thai Pongal or Surya Pongal (January 14, 2025): The second day, known as Thai Pongal or Surya Pongal, is the main day of the festival. It is dedicated to the Sun God, the source of life and energy. On this day, families wake up early, take a holy bath, and create traditional Kolams (rangoli designs) at the entrance of their homes. A pot of milk and boiled rice is offered to the Sun as part of the worship, and the traditional Sakkararai Pongal (sweet Pongal dish) is prepared along with other delicacies. This day is marked by prayers and celebrations that express gratitude for the Sun’s role in the harvest.

Day 3 - Mattu Pongal (January 15, 2025): The third day, Mattu Pongal, is dedicated to honouring the cattle, particularly the cows and bulls, which play a significant role in farming. Cattle are decorated, bathed, and worshipped, recognising their contribution to agricultural prosperity.

Day 4 - Kaanum Pongal (January 16, 2025): The final day of the festival, Kaanum Pongal, is a day for family reunions and socialising. People visit relatives and friends to share the joy and blessings of the festival, reinforcing bonds and celebrating the harvest.

Pongal 2025 promises to be a time of joyous celebration, rich traditions, and heartfelt gratitude. Whether it’s cooking the traditional Pongal dish, participating in the various rituals, or simply enjoying the company of loved ones, the festival offers a beautiful opportunity to connect with the essence of life and nature. As you join in the celebrations of Pongal, embrace the positivity, happiness, and blessings that this special festival brings, and experience the beauty of South Indian culture and tradition.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

