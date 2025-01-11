Thai Pongal 2025 will be observed on January 14. It is the most important day in the four-day Pongal festivity. This day is also celebrated as Sankranti in other parts of the country. The celebration of Thai Pongal is marked with great fervour and enthusiasm by the people of Tamil Nadu. People prepare to celebrate this day by making the traditional pongal at temples and other community spaces and bringing people together. As we prepare to celebrate Thai Pongal 2025, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate Thai Pongal and its significance. Pongal 2025 Dates: Why Is Pongal Celebrated? Bhogi Pongal, Mattu Pongal and Other Traditions, Rituals, Delicious Recipes and More.

When is Thai Pongal 2025?

Thai Pongal will be celebrated on January 14. This festival is said to mark the end of winter solstice and commemorates the time that the days get longer. Pongal is also seen as a harvest festival, which celebrates the bountiful winter harvest. The Sankranti moment on Thai Pongal 2025 will be marked at 08.55 AM, it is believed to be the most auspicious time to make pongal that is offered to the almighty. Makar Sankranti 2025 Calendar: Know Dates of Pongal, Magh Bihu, Lohri, Khichdi Parv and More To Celebrate the Harvest Festival in India.

Thai Pongal Puja Vidhi and Significance

Thai Pongal is an integral part of the four-day Pongal festivity that is marked across Tamil Nadu. On this day, people across the country make a special treat with rice, milk and jaggery that is intentionally boiled over (pongal in Tamil). This ritual is believed to signify the overflowing wealth and wellness that the coming year has in store for us. People often chant the phrase “Pongal-O-Pongal” as they watch the delicacy overflow.

Every year, there are grand Pongal events organised across the state where people come together as a community and make this auspicious offering. Additionally, the days around Thai Pongal are also celebrated with various activities and observances. The days around Thai Pongal are Bhogi (January 13), Mattu Pongal (January 15) and Kaanum Pongal (January 16). We hope that Pongal 2025 brings with it the love, light and happiness that you deserve. Happy Pongal!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 11, 2025 01:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).