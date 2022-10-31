Puducherry Liberation Day marks the transfer of French India to the Republic of India in 1954. Formerly known as Pondicherry, the present-day union territory of Puducherry was under the rule of the French East India Company for a long time. The French colonial empire also consisted of Chandernagor, Mahé, Yanam, Karaikal, and Masulipatam. Puducherry has a rich cultural heritage and is known for its beaches and places of historical interest. The history of Puducherry has been documented after the arrival of the Dutch, Portuguese, English, and French. On Puducherry Liberation Day 2022, here’s everything to know about its date, history, significance and how this day is celebrated. Andhra Pradesh Formation Day 2022 Date: Know the History and Significance of How and When the Food Bowl of South India Was Formed.

Puducherry Liberation Day Date and History

This day is observed every year on November 1 to mark the date in 1954 when the territories of French India were transferred to the Republic of India. In the 4th century AD, the Pallava Kingdom of Kanchipuram controlled this area and over the next couple of centuries, many southern dynasties ruled over Puducherry, starting with the Chola of Thanjavur in the 10th century A.D. A trading centre was established in 1674 by the French East India Company, which later became the most important French base in India. During this time, as the Dutch and British trading companies were also interested in doing business with India, the ownership of the place changed many times. Kerala Piravi 2022 Date & Significance: When Is Kerala Day? Everything To Know About the History and Celebrations Related to Kerala Piravi Dinam.

Significance and How Puducherry Liberation Day Is Celebrated

Puducherry Liberation Day is observed to celebrate Puducherry’s extensive history and to express gratitude towards all the freedom fighters. This day also celebrates everything that Puducherry has to offer, including its beautiful beaches and its rich cultural heritage. On this day, various public events are held and the national flag is unfurled. This day can be observed by learning about the history of the place and by passing on information to others.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 31, 2022 03:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).