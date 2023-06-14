Raja Sankranti is the second day of the three-day festival of Raja Parba that is celebrated with great fanfare in the Indian state of Odisha. The festival, also known as Mithuna Sankranti, celebrates womanhood. Raja Parba 2023 will be celebrated from June 14 to June 16. This means Raja Sankranti 2023 will be celebrated on June 15, the second day of Raja Parba. On the second day. i.e. Raja Sankranti signifies the beginning of the solar month of Mithuna, from which the season of rains starts. According to religious beliefs, it is believed that the mother Goddess Earth (the divine wife of Lord Vishnu) undergoes menstruation during the first three days. The fourth day is called Vasumati Snana, or the ceremonial bath of Bhudevi. As we celebrate Raja Sankranti 2023, here’s all you need to know about Raja Sankranti 2023 date, history, and significance. International Yoga Day 2023: Easy Yoga Asanas With Names and Pictures for Beginners To Follow a Healthy Routine.

Raja Sankranti 2023 Date

Raja Sankranti 2023 will be celebrated on Thursday, June 15.

Raja Sankranti History

During the festival of Raja Parba, all agricultural operations remain suspended. As a mark of respect towards the Earth during her menstruation days, all agricultural work comes to a standstill during these days. Raja Sankranti is an agriculture-oriented festival, mostly observed in the coastal districts of Orissa for three days. The first day is called Pahili Raja, also considered the last day of the month Jestha (summers). The second day is Raja Sankranti, the first day of Asadha (monsoons), and the third day is popularly known as Sesa Raja. Raja Sankranti is an important day as it commences the agricultural year all over Orissa with the first monsoon shower. The first day is called 'Pahili Raja', the second is 'Raja Sankranti', and the third is 'Bhumi Dahana' or 'Basi Raja'. In some regions, the festival lasts four days, including the fourth day, Basumata Puja.

Raja Sankranti Significance

Raja Sankranti festival holds great significance in the hearts of the Odia people. The festival celebrated womanhood. During the three days, women are given a break from household work and are encouraged to take up indoor games. No farming takes place during the three days of the Raja Parba festival. In Odisha, everyone abstains from walking barefoot on the earth as it is done to prepare the earth for the coming rain. During all three consecutive days, women are seen in the best of dresses, enjoying at the fullest, eating cakes and rich food at the houses of friends and relatives, spending long cheery hours in the company of their friends, and singing merry songs.

