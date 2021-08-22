Raksha Bandhan 2021 will be celebrated on August 22. The annual commemoration that celebrates the bond between two siblings falls on Shravan Purnima and is also known as Rakhi, for the sacred thread that is tied on the wrist. Raksha Bandhan is one of the most important observances for Hindu families, especially in North India. People, therefore, make it a point to share Happy Raksha Bandhan 2021 wishes in Hindi, Rakhi 2021 greetings and messages, Happy Rakhi WhatsApp Stickers and Raksha Bandhan Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends.

The celebration of Raksha Bandhan has been an age-old tradition that celebrates the unique bond of love, safety and protection that siblings share. Traditionally, sisters tie the sacred rakhi on the wrist of their brothers, thanking them for protecting them from harm’s way as well as praying for their long and healthy life. However, in recent years, this celebration has been more focused on celebrating the unique bond between siblings and their overall love for each other.

You can always trust siblings to stand by you through thick and thin and be there for you every step of the way. And the celebration of Raksha Bandhan commemorates this feeling of constant content and satisfaction. This is the reason that many people celebrate this day by sharing Happy Raksha Bandhan 2021 wishes in Hindi, Rakhi 2021 greetings and messages, Happy Rakhi WhatsApp Stickers and Raksha Bandhan Facebook Status Pictures to celebrate their bond online and proudly showcase it to family and friends.

Raksha Bandhan 2021 (File Image)

WhatsApp Read: Chandan Ka Teeka, Resham Ka Dhaga, Sawan Ki Sugandh, Baarish Ki Fuhar, Bhai Ki Umeed, Behen Ka Pyar, Mubarak Ho Aapko Raksha Bandhan Ka Tyohar

Raksha Bandhan 2021 (File Image)

WhatsApp Read: Rakhi Ke Iss Pavitra Dhage Mein Hai Bandha Dher Sara Sneh, Dher Sara Pyar Aur Aseem Laad Dulaar, Rakhi Par Do Yahi Ashish, Sada Khila Rahe Tumhara Sansar. Raksha Bandhan Ke Tyohar Ki Dher Sari Shubhkamnaye

Raksha Bandhan 2021 (File Image)

WhatsApp Read: Rang Birangi Mausam Mein Sawan Ki Ghata Chhayi, Khushiyon Ki Saugaat Lekar Behna Rakhi Bandhne Aayi, Behen Ke Hathon Se Saje Bhai Ki Kalai, Sada Khush Rahe Behen Aur Bhai. Raksha Bandhan Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye

Raksha Bandhan 2021 (File Image)

WhatsApp Read: Rakhi Lekar Aaye Aapke Jeevan Mein Khushiyan Hazar, Rishton Mein Mithas Ghol Jaye Yeh Bhai Behen Ka Pyar!

Raksha Bandhan 2021 (File Image)

WhatsApp Read: Bahan Chhahe Sirf Dular, Nahin Mangti Bade Uphar, Rishta Bana Rahe Sadiyon Tak, Mile Bhai Ko Khushiyan Hazar. Raksha Bandhan Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye.

The traditional celebration of Raksha Bandhan involves waking up early in the morning and performing Pooja for the sibling. After taking care of the sibling, people often tie the sacred thread around their wrist and exchange sweets. Many people take the opportunity of Rakhi to flood their siblings with love in the forms of gifts, chocolates, etc. We hope that your Raksha Bandhan is filled with love and happiness. Happy Raksha Bandhan 2021!

