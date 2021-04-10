Happy Ramadan! Ramzan, the holy month of fasting, introspection and prayer for followers of Islam is here. Fasting is one of the five fundamental principles of Islam. Each day during Ramadan, all Muslims sacrifice eating or drinking anything from sunrise to sunset. Ramadan in India will start on Wednesday evening of April 14 and will end on Wednesday evening of May 12. And on the next day, 13 May, it will be Eid on Thursday. However, the dates are tentative because they depend on the moon sighting. Fasting during Ramadaan is also called Roza and is observed from sunrise to sunset, where the Rozdaar avoids the consumption of any food or even water. The fast is traditionally broken with the Maghrib Azan, which takes place during the sunset. We also have for you Ramadan Kareem HD images and wallpapers, Ramadan Mubarak 2021 greetings, first Roza of Ramadan 2021 wishes, Ramzan Mubarak GIF Images, quotes, SMS, Happy Ramzan 2021 greetings and Facebook photos to begin the holy month on the right note

Ramadan is the ninth month of the 12-month Islamic calendar. The Islamic calendar is a lunar calendar based on the phases of the moon. Each year the lunar calendar becomes 11 days shorter than the solar calendar. As a result, Ramadan does not start on the same date each year and passes over all days, over time. During Ramadan, Muslims fast from morning to evening each day. They should avoid eating, drinking, smoking and sexual activity as well as ruthless or impure thoughts, words, and immoral behaviour. To celebrate the day you can send Ramzan greetings to your loved ones on this auspicious day. If you are looking for the latest Ramadan 2021 wishes and greetings, then you have come to the right place, as we have you covered!

The beginning of this holy month is celebrated by wishing either Ramadaan Kareem or Ramadan Mubarak, which translate to may Ramadan be generous to you and have a blessed Ramadan, respectively. As we prepare to begin this holy month of peace and togetherness, here are some Ramadaan Kareem images and wallpapers, Ramadaan Mubarak well wishes to share with your friends and family:

WhatsApp Ramadan Message Reads: Have a Blessed Ramadan. May Allah Give You Good Health and Strength To Keep the Fasts and Perform All the Prayers.

WhatsApp Ramadan Message Reads: As You Fast and Offer Prayers to Allah, May You Find Your Peace and Happiness. Have a Peaceful and Happy Ramadan!

WhatsApp Ramadan Message Reads: In This Holy Month of Ramadan, May Allah Make It Easy for You To Keep Fasts and Grace You With the Strength To Do All the Prayers! Ramadan Kareem.

WhatsApp Ramadan Message Reads: Allah Sees Everyone’s Actions, So Do More Good Deeds and Be Benevolent to Everyone. Ramadan Mubarak to You and Your Family.

Ramadan Mubarak GIF

Happy Ramzan WhatsApp Stickers

The good part about WhatsApp is the stickers features. You can send out your messages using animated stickers. There are special stickers for Ramzan too, all you need is to go to the Play store and download the best ones. Click here for the latest stickers.

Ramadan is a time to practice self-restraint and self-reflection. Fasting is seen as purifying the soul and sympathy for those in the world who are hungry and less fortunate. Muslims take care of their normal functions and activities during Ramadan; however, some people also read the entire Quran, offer special prayers and visit mosques more often during this period.

