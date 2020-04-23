Ramzan 2020 Moon Sighting in India: Helpline Numbers Issued by Dargah Aala Hazrat for Muslims to Testify on Spotting Crescent

Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

New Delhi, April 23: Moon sighting in all regions of India barring Jammu & Kashmir and Kerala would be attempted tomorrow, April 24, to ascertain the dates of Ramzan. Ahead of the process to sight the new crescent, the shrine of Imam Ahmed Raza Khan (RA) - also known as Dargah Aala Hazrat - has issued helpline numbers for Muslims to testify after spotting the moon. Live: Announcement on Moon Sighting in Pakistan on Thursday, Check Updates.

The Dargah of Aala Hazrat is located in Bareilly town of Uttar Pradesh. The shrine would accept testimonies only from residents of the state. On sighting the crescent, Muslims in UP are requested by the shrine authorities to dial at the below-shared numbers and inform them.

But their testimonies would be considered complete only after they reach the shrine and submit in a written form that they have sighted the crescent. The following numbers have been shared: 8126500700 (Salman Miya), 9411090486 (Mufti Abdur Rahim Nishtar Farooqui), 9119016368 (Ghulam Murtaza), Qari Kazim (9548291535), Maulana Sayyed Azimuddin (9808800888).

Meanwhile, the Islamic Centre of India, based in Lucknow, has also issued another helpline number where Muslims can ask their queries related to Ramadan amid COVID-19 lockdown. The organisation's chief, Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali released the following numbers - 415023970, 9335929670, 9415102947, 7007705774, 914042767.

The top cleric has appealed Muslims to strictly adhere to the social-distancing norms as announced by the Indian government. The taraweeh prayers, along with seher, iftar and congregational prayers, would not be held in any mosque across the nation. All prayers should be offered from homes, Maulana Khalid said.