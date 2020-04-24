Ramzan Iftar And Sehri Timetable 2020 For Hyderabad: Schedule of Ramadan Month With Dawn and Dusk Timings For Roza Fasting

Representational image | (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

The holy month of Ramadan, also known as Ramzan or Ramazan will begin in India either on April 24 or April 25. The day on which the holy day will commence depends solely on the sighting of moon. The Muslim community across the world observe the holy period for 29 or 30 days. The annual observance of Ramadan is regarded as one of the Five Pillars of Islam. The holy month of Ramzan lasts from 29 to 30 days, from one sighting of the crescent moon to the next.

During the holy month, Muslims observe dawn to dusk fast called as Roza. The pre-dawn meal during Ramzan is called Sehri which is eaten before the sun rises. In the evening, when Muslims break the fast post sunset, it is called Iftar. If you are a resident of Hyderabad, take a look at the table below to check the calendar of Ramadan 2020 and Sehri and Iftar timings. Ramadan 2020 Date in India, Saudi Arabia: When is Moon Sighting For Ramzan? Know How Many Days Left Till Fasting Month Starts.

Ramzan Iftar And Sehri Timetable 2020 For Hyderabad:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 1 25 April 2020 04:34 18:55 2 26 April 2020 04:33 18:56 3 27 April 2020 04:32 18:56 4 28 April 2020 04:31 18:57 5 29 April 2020 04:30 18:57 6 30 April 2020 04:29 18:58 7 01 May 2020 04:28 18:58 8 02 May 2020 04:27 18:59 9 03 May 2020 04:26 18:59 10 04 May 2020 04:25 19:00 11 05 May 2020 04:24 19:00 12 06 May 2020 04:23 19:01 13 07 May 2020 04:22 19:01 14 08 May 2020 04:21 19:02 15 09 May 2020 04:21 19:02 16 10 May 2020 04:20 19:03 17 11 May 2020 04:19 19:03 18 12 May 2020 04:18 19:04 19 13 May 2020 04:17 19:04 20 14 May 2020 04:17 19:05 21 15 May 2020 04:16 19:05 22 16 May 2020 04:15 19:06 23 17 May 2020 04:15 19:06 24 18 May 2020 04:14 19:07 25 19 May 2020 04:13 19:07 26 20 May 2020 04:13 19:08 27 21 May 2020 04:12 19:08 28 22 May 2020 04:12 19:09 29 23 May 2020 04:11 19:10

Fasting from sunrise to sunset obligatory for all Muslims who are healthy and don’t have any health problems. It is believed that the spiritual rewards of the fasting during the holy month are believed to be multiplied during Ramadan. During the month long fasting, Muslims refrain not only from food and drink, but also tobacco products, sexual relations, and sinful behavior. They recite the holy Quran and offer prayers to Allah.