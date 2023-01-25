India is celebrating its 74th Republic Day this year on January 26. Every year, the Republic Day celebrations showcase spectacular military and cultural pageantry. Republic Day marks the adoption of India's constitution and the country's transition to a republic on January 26, 1950. In New Delhi, armed forces personnel march along the Kartavya path in an elaborate display of military might. The Republic Day celebrations begin with a grand parade from Raisina Hill near the Rashtrapati Bhavan (President's House), along the Kartavya path, past India Gate and onto the historic Red Fort. If you plan to watch the Republic Day Parade live in the national capital, here’s all you need to know where you can purchase the tickets for the historic event. Republic Day 2023 FAQs: Who Will Be the Chief Guest? When Is Flag Hoisting? When Does R-Day Parade Start? Know Everything Here.

Republic Day 2023 Parade Tickets Online

People can buy tickets for the Republic Day Parade 2023 online via the Ministry of Defence’s web portal- www.aamantran.mod.gov.in. Here are easy steps to follow to get a ticket to the most promising event. Republic Day 2023: Seating Plans on Kartavya Path Changed, Number of Seats Reduced to 45,000.

Visit the Ministry of Defence’s web portal-aamantran.mod.gov.in to purchase tickets. You will have to create an account and fill in the details as asked. Enter details like name, father's or husband's name, birthdate, mobile number, and permanent residence and enter the OTP. From the events listed, choose the event you wish to attend- FDR Republic Day Parade, the Republic Day Parade, or the Beating the Retreat (rehearsal, FDR, or ceremony). Enter the attendee's information and upload the original Photo ID identification and complete the payment process. After a successful transaction, you will receive the tickets digitally via email or SMS.

Republic Day 2023 Parade Tickets Offline

People can also buy tickets offline and participate in the Republic Day Parade 2023. Offline booths will be set up at Pragati Maidan, Sena Bhawan, Jantar Mantar, Shastri Bhawan, and the Parliament House for people to purchase Republic Day Parade tickets.

For Republic Day 2023 celebrations, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi will be the chief guest. This would be the first time that an Egyptian President would be the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations. Sisi will be on a State visit to India from January 24-26 and will be accompanied by a high-level delegation.

