Republic Day is a day to commemorate the enactment of the constitution of India, which took place on January 26, 1950. It is celebrated every year on January 26. India gained independence from British rule in 1947, but for the first three years, it remained governed largely by the Colonial Government of India Act of 1935. The constitution was drafted by a constituent assembly elected by provincial assemblies under the chairmanship of Dr B R Ambedkar. It was presented on November 26 1949, and after many discussions, it was finally adopted on January 26, 1950. Since then, this day has been celebrated as Republic Day every year. As you celebrate Republic Day 2023, we at LatestLY have curated wishes and greetings that you can share as WhatsApp messages, Gantantra Diwas images, HD wallpapers, GIFs and SMS. Republic Day 2023 Date in India: Know the History, Significance and Celebrations of the Day on Which the Constitution of India Came Into Effect.

The main celebrations of Republic Day are held in New Delhi with a massive parade that showcases cultural, historical and military displays. The day is observed as a national holiday, and various small-scale events are held at schools, colleges and other organisations. The Republic Day festivities end with Beating Retreat Ceremony on January 29 in New Delhi, where bands from the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force perform. Celebrating the 74th Republic Day of India, here is a collection of Happy Republic Day 2023 wishes and greetings that you can share as WhatsApp messages, Gantantra Diwas images, HD wallpapers, GIFs and SMS. Republic Day 2023 Speech Ideas in English for School Functions & Competitions.

Republic Day 2023 Wishes and Greetings

Republic Day 2023 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Be Proud That You Are an Indian Because Lucky Are Those Who Are Born in This Great Country. Happy Republic Day!

Republic Day 2023 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Special Occasion, Let Us Promise Our Motherland That We Will Do All We Can To Enrich and Preserve Our Heritage and National Ethos. Wishing You All a Very Happy Republic Day!

Republic Day 2023 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Father of Our Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, Said, “Be the Change You Wish To See in This World,” and Those Words Are Relevant Even Today. Be a Leader. Make the Difference. Wishing You a Very Happy Republic Day!

Republic Day 2023 Images (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Today Is the Day To Show the Love We Have Towards Our Nation. Happy Republic Day!

Republic Day 2023 HD Wallpapers (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Thousand Salutes to All in This Great Nation of Ours. May We Make It Become Even More Prosperous and Great. I Wish You a Very Happy Republic Day!

Republic Day 2023 GIF

Happy Republic Day 2023 GIF (File Image)

Republic Day 2023 Wishes & Greetings To Celebrate the Day Indian Constitution Came Into Effect

On this day, awards and medals of bravery are given to people from the armed forces and also to civilians. Many national and local cultural programmes focussing on the history and culture of India are held throughout the country. This day represents the spirit of free India with a military parade, displays of military equipment and the national flag. Wishing everyone a Happy Republic Day 2023!

