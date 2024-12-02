Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting is an annual observance that often marks the official beginning of the Christmas spirit for New Yorkers and Christmas enthusiasts across the world. Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting 2024 will be marked on December 4. This annual activity is often eagerly awaited by christmas enthusiasts and gives people the chance to also plan their own christmas decoration schedules. Watching Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Live is a common practice and is sure to spread the holiday cheer worldwide. As we prepare to celebrate Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting 2024, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting and more.

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting 2024 Date and Time

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting 2024 will be celebrated on December 4. The ceremony takes place at 08:00 PM Eastern Time (06:30 AM Indian Standard Time, December 5). This annual commemoration is reminiscent of the long standing tradition which began with the first tree that was erected at the Rockefeller Center by the workers who pooled together their money for the display, back in 1931. The annual lighting ceremony began two years later, in 1933. Why Is Christmas Celebrated on December 25? Traditions, Rituals and Other Details To Know To Celebrate the Festival.

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TODAY (@todayshow)

Where to Watch Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting 2024 Live?

The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony was first televised in 1951. Ever since, the celebration has been broadcasted by various channels and is witnessed with great enthusiasm by people across the country. The stunning tree is set to be decorated with 50,000 multi-colored LED lights and will be televised and aired as a 2-hour special on NBC as well as Peacock. The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony 2024 will also be hosted by Kelly Clarkson.

The magnificent Christmas tree that will be adorned at the Rockefeller Centre is sourced from different parts across the United States. The Christmas Tree for 2024 will be from Massachusetts, the first tree to hail from the state since 1959! We hope that watching this Christmas tree lighting adds to the festivities of your holiday season! Happy Holidays!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 02, 2024 10:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).