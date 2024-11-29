The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is a large Christmas tree, which is one of New York City's most beloved and iconic holiday traditions. The Christmas tree is erected annually at Rockefeller Center, in Midtown Manhattan, New York City in the United States of America (USA). The tree is put in place in mid-November and is lit in a public ceremony on the Wednesday evening following Thanksgiving. This event marks the beginning of the Christmas season and attracts thousands of spectators both in person and via live broadcasts. Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting 2024 is on December 4. Christmas 2024 Date, History and Significance: Why Is Christmas Celebrated on December 25? Traditions, Rituals and Other Details To Know To Celebrate the Festival.

Ever since 1997, the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting has been broadcast live, to hundreds of millions, on NBC's Christmas in Rockefeller Center telecast. Scroll down to know more about Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting 2024 date, history, significance and live streaming details of this annual celebration. Google Santa Tracker For Christmas 2024: How To Track Santa Claus? From Santa Selfie To Elf Maker and More, Explore and Play the Fun Game To Embrace the Holiday Season.

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting 2024 Date and Time

This year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree will come from Massachusetts, the first tree to hail from the state since 1959. The Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place on Wednesday, December 4, 2024 during the live broadcast ‘Christmas at Rockefeller Center’. The ceremony will take place at 08:00 PM Eastern Time on December 4 (06:30 AM Indian Standard Time on December 5).

Where to Watch Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting 2024?

The annual Christmas lighting event in NYC will be televised live on NBC and streamed on Peacock as part of the two-hour 'Christmas in Rockefeller Center' special.

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting 2024

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting History

The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, usually a Norway spruce 69 to 100 feet, which is 21–30 metres tall, has been a national tradition each year since 1933. The official 2023 Christmas Tree Lighting occurred during a live broadcast on November 29, 2023. The tree remained on display until on January 13, 2024. Trees are traditionally donated to Rockefeller Center, which in turn donates the lumber after display. Until his death in 2009, the late David Murbach, Manager of the Gardens Division of Rockefeller Center, scouted for the desired tree in upstate New York and surrounding states, and even Ottawa in Ontario, Canada.

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Significance

The lighting of the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree signifies the start of the holiday season in New York City. The tree itself becomes a centerpiece adorned with thousands of LED lights and a Swarovski crystal star at the top. According to the official website, the 2024 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree will be lit daily from 5 am to midnight. On Christmas Eve the tree will be lit for 24 hours and on New Year's Eve it will be lit from 5am-9pm. The Tree will be on view through mid-January. The event usually features performances by musicians, celebrities, and sometimes special guest appearances.

