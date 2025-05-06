Mumbai, May 6: In a rare nationwide move, the Government of India will conduct a major civil defence mock drill on May 7, 2025, across 244 Civil Defence districts. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued directives to all states and Union Territories, urging full-scale participation to assess and boost emergency preparedness amid heightened security concerns.

This large-scale exercise follows the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 Indian tourists, and comes against the backdrop of escalating tensions with Pakistan. While the MHA has not explicitly linked the drill to these developments, the timing signals an intent to reinforce civilian readiness in case of conflict. Civil Defence Mock Drill in India: What Kind of Guns Will Govt Give Citizens, Asks Sanjay Raut.

Revival of Cold War-Era Protocols

India is set to conduct its largest civil defence drill since 1971, reviving Cold War-style preparedness amid rising regional tensions. The May 7 exercise, which will extend to village level, aims to test infrastructure and boost public resilience, as outlined in the MHA's May 5 directive.

What Will Happen on May 07?

The mock drill will simulate wartime emergencies, including air raids and evacuations. Civil Defence Services will coordinate activities in partnership with local authorities. What Is Civil Defence Mock Drill? When It Will Take Place? What Key Measures Will Be Taken? As India Prepares for Emergencies Amid Rising Tension With Pakistan, Here’s All You Need Know.

Air Raid Simulations

Sirens will be sounded to simulate incoming attacks.

Communication hotlines and radio links with the Indian Air Force will be tested.

Control Room Readiness

Primary and shadow control rooms will be activated to test response efficiency.

Communication and coordination capabilities will be evaluated.

Public Training and Involvement

School and college students, NCC, NSS, NYKS members, and civilians will receive training.

Exercises will cover shelter techniques, evacuation protocols, and first-aid basics.

Crash Blackout Protocols

Planned blackouts will be enforced in select areas to simulate power cuts during air raids.

Citizens may be asked to switch off lights temporarily to practice aerial detection avoidance.

Camouflaging Critical Infrastructure

Strategic installations - airfields, refineries, communication towers - will undergo mock camouflaging to test protective measures.

Evacuation and Rescue Drills

Authorities will rehearse evacuations from vulnerable zones and test the readiness of shelters and bunkers.

Rescue and fire teams will be mobilised.

Purpose of the Drill

The MHA outlined nine core objectives, including:

Testing air raid alert systems

Enhancing civil-military coordination

Evaluating the effectiveness of communication and control systems

Training citizens in survival, shelter, and evacuation

Verifying blackout protocols and camouflage efforts

Checking the readiness of Civil Defence and emergency response teams

What to Expect as a Citizen

During the May 7 drill, the public may witness:

Temporary blackouts

Sounding of air raid sirens

Traffic diversions

Possible suspension of mobile networks in some zones

Public announcements and emergency simulation exercises

The government has clarified that this is not a signal of impending conflict, but a precautionary measure to ensure public safety and preparedness under the Civil Defence Rules, 1968.

